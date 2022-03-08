After being cooped up for the better part of two years, Americans are getting back on the road–and higher gas prices are leading to BIG Uber profits.

I love traveling.

Wait, I said that wrong…

I HATE traveling.

I like experiencing new things, but I hate traveling to get there. It’s really just a pain in the hindquarters. Unless you’re flying privately (which I’ve actually had the pleasure of doing a few times, and I highly recommend it), the packing, the trip to the airport, being herded through security lines, waiting at the terminal, being herded onto the plane–the whole thing is the very height of annoyance.

But seeing really cool things once you get where you’re going? That’s awesome.

My wife and I went to Europe in 2007, and one of our stops was Florence, Italy. We stood in line for two hours to see Michelangelo’s David–and when I say it was worth every second of that wait and more, I’m not exaggerating.

Seeing that sculpture in person is breathtaking. Turning the corner in the Galleria dell’Accademia and seeing it at the end of the hall was one of the most amazing things I’ve ever seen.

It birthed a desire within me to see other amazing things like the Mona Lisa or the Notre Dame cathedral–and I won’t let my severe distaste for travel stop me from seeing them. This is something I know I’m not alone in thinking.

With the world waking up from the COVID coma we’ve all been in for the past two years, the travel bug is spreading almost as fast as the virus itself did, and now more and more people are getting back out into the world.

America Is Back In The Saddle

Where are they going?

Who knows, really…

What’s clear is that people have had enough of seeing the same four walls, the same home offices, the same hometown streets day in and day out, and they need a change of scenery.

However, that presents a bit of an issue.

Inflation is gripping our economy, and its claws are sunk deepest into the oil and gas industry. Prices are surging faster and higher than they have in years.

This puts a damper on a LOT of travel plans.

Not only are road trips out of the question, but plane ticket costs are also rising by the day. Would-be travelers are running into the problem of wanting to leave but having a hard time affording it.

People have been looking for cost-cutting measures in order to get a trip in where they can…and Uber (UBER) has been a big part of that.

Yes, the ride-sharing company that got HAMMERED by the pandemic lockdowns has gotten a boost recently thanks to travelers using Uber rides as one of the cheaper resources to aid in their travel needs.

A Big, Positive Adjustment

How much of a boost did the company get?

Well, Uber raised its outlook for first-quarter core profit on Monday, saying business was recovering faster than expected, boosted mostly by people traveling.

According to the DailyNews: “In a regulatory filing boosting profit outlook to $150 million, Uber said it had seen a surge in profitable airport rides and an increase in commuting as offices reopened following pandemic restrictions.”

So, the new expected adjusted earnings estimate before has been moved to $130 million to $150 million, up from the $100 million originally projected.

That’s good news for the company…and even better news for our country.

Even more, the company said that people are also using Uber Eats, the food delivery side of their business model, more than they expected.

However, there’s more to this comeback story.

Those high fuel prices may also be preventing or at least delaying people from purchasing a vehicle, and the ride-sharing service of Uber is a better and CHEAPER alternative until those fuel prices come back down.

Shares were up 5% on the news…but before you jump on this opportunity, you may want to check out their StockPower rating.

You can find it HERE.

Regardless of what you do, it’s good to see Uber making a comeback.

Any business comeback is worth celebrating in 2022, really. It lets us know we’re getting back to some kind of semblance of normal–and that’s what we REALLY need.

“ My comeback was not about winning or losing; it was about the feeling of being able to compete at top level again.” – Thomas Muster