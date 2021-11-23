Look, we’re all adults here…

We all understand that sometimes, with tremendous trials and tribulations comes opportunity, and to turn a blind eye to those opportunities simply because there is tragedy attached to them would be financially irresponsible of us.

I understand the hesitancy to admit this.

Many people have lost someone they knew or loved to COVID, so let me just say this: I am sorry beyond words for your loss. This virus will leave a lasting impression on all of our lives, and likely not for the better—but we can’t just stop doing the things we need to do that keep us moving forward.

So, in the spirit of not letting things hold us down, let’s talk about health.

Health has become a very hot topic since the start of the pandemic given the correlation between health and susceptibility to the worst parts of COVID-19.

At one point, over 70% of COVID hospitalizations were people considered medically obese.

70% is a HIGH number, and so personal health—ever a popular topic—has become even more popular these days…and like everything else relating to COVID, it’s just as divisive.

However, the statistics definitively show that the healthier you are, the better chance you’ve got at fighting off COVID. That’s uncontestable.

Of course, there are ALWAYS exceptions, but when looking at the WHOLE, that tends to be the case.

Americans Taking Their Health More Seriously

Many Americans have begun taking their health a little more seriously over the past 19 months—and for me, as someone who owns a gym, it’s been good to see.

Health and fitness is a $50 billion dollar industry, and we’re really just scratching the surface with that number. MANY of the health issues that we face today are exacerbated or brought on by poor health and fitness.

You could probably add the heart, lung, and vascular treatments to that number—and with healthier eating and exercise, we could most likely cut down on those issues as well.

But we don’t…

We expect modern medicine to fix us. It’s a shame, really.

However, if there is one silver lining about the pandemic, it’s that people have been forced to truly look at their overall health and make changes.

This health awakening has brought more attention to the health and fitness industry, which in turn is bringing all kinds of profit opportunities to those of us who understand the situation.

Now, I’m not talking biomedical or biotech companies. That’s a world all its own. I’m talking about health and fitness specifically, and while there may not be as many prospects, there is still a lot of money on the table.

So how do we separate the wheat from the chaff?

Well, that’s the hard part…

Sure, there are a few things that we can look for—but I’ve got to admit, it’s not that easy.

But, when in doubt…turn to the experts.

What Do The Experts Think?

Adam O’Dell and Charles Sizemore from Green Zone Fortunes have identified a gem for us: USANA Health Sciences (USNA).

USANA has a few unique things going for it. Not only do they offer a wide variety of quality health supplements running the gamut from proteins to vitamins and energy drinks, but they also employ a multi-level marketing (MLM) sales structure. It’s a strategy that has really worked for them and, more importantly, their shareholders.

USANA positively killed it last quarter, blowing right by all analysts’ expectations…which seems to be a trend with this company.

The company’s fourth quarterly earnings came in at $1.36 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $1.30.

This quarterly report represents an earnings rise of 4.62%.

The previous quarter, it was expected that this nutritional supplement maker would post earnings of $1.78 per share when it actually produced earnings of $1.87, beating analyst predictions again, this time by 5.06%.

But this is what’s important to understand…

USANA has done this three out of the past four quarters, meaning outperforming expectations has become their norm!

Not only that, they’re beating the S&P.

USANA has gained about 30.4% since the beginning of the year. The S&P 500 posted a gain of 21.6%, making USANA a better choice!

Again, as always, if you’re looking for more information or guidance on USNA, then you really should consider subscribing to Green Zone Fortunes so Adam and Charles can give you a better idea on what to look for.

Or you can always take the information I just handed to you and try and run the table on your own.

Regardless of what you decide to do, do ME a favor and please take a good, long, hard look at your health!

It’s truly the most important investment you can make!

“He who has health, has hope; and he who has hope, has everything.” – Thomas Carlyle