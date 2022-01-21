Tech and entertainment stocks are the sexy stocks of the day. When it comes to these sectors, as Van Halen once eloquently stated, “Everybody Wants Some.”

Then there are the other uglier stocks. I know that sounds mean, but sometimes certain investments just don’t look quite as hot.

However, that doesn’t mean that those stocks aren’t valuable or worth your consideration.

Like Tom Petty once sang: “Even the losers get lucky sometimes.”

One of those less-sexy stocks US Steel…and this is one of those options that prove that it’s what’s on the inside that counts.

Told you, it’s not flashy like Tesla or Alphabet, but what it lacks in beauty, it makes up for in rising demand.

Steel stocks surged last year to record highs.

United States Steel (X) stock plummeted to $4.92 a share at the beginning of the pandemic but has risen to over $25 as of this writing, which is a 416% gain!

Boom!

And the steel industry is set to have another banner year as the US plans largescale infrastructure projects, the economy rebounds, and the short supply of housing increases demand for steel.

The benchmark hot-rolled coil (“HRC”) prices broke above the $1,900 per short ton level in August 2021 on supply tightness and robust demand.

US Steel ranks in the top 15% of stocks according to Investors Business Daily, and as always, more importantly, it scores high in our Green Zone rating system.

Last quarter, US Steel’s earnings soared 543% to $5.36 per share. Revenue grew 140% to $5.96 billion.

According to Zacks, “United States Steel currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The consensus estimate for X’s earnings for the fourth quarter is pegged at $4.73, reflecting year-over-year growth of 1,851.9%. The company will report fourth-quarter results on Jan 27.”

Demand for steel accelerated from the third quarter of last year with the pickup in operations across major steel-consuming sectors, following pandemic induced lockdowns.

Steelmakers saw steady demand from the automotive sector despite semi-conductor shortages, from non-residential construction equipment, and from rising oil and gas prices.

Zacks also reported, “Higher steel prices are likely to have provided a boost to the selling prices of steelmakers and driven their profit margins and cash flows in the quarter to be reported. U.S. steel companies are likely to have benefited from spread expansion as higher steel selling prices offset increased costs of raw materials, including ferrous scrap.”

So, if you care more about making money than you do about have some sexy, big-name stocks to show off, then consider purchasing shares of US Steel.

That way, the next time either a stock or Rod Stewart asks “do ya think I’m sexy?” you can happily answer “yes.”