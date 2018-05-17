Grab 20% Profit as Vericel (VCEL) Moves Higher
Vericel Corporation (Nasdaq: VCEL), a healthcare biotechnology company, is set to rip higher. The stock was bouncing around within an ascending triangle pattern. Then on April 26, the stock broke out, signaling a significant move higher was coming. As often with breakouts though, the stock tested its old support level on May 8. This was key because if it didn’t hold, you wouldn’t have wanted to touch the stock. Since it bounced sharply higher from that, it shows the breakout is intact. Our price target is $17 a share. It currently trades around $14 a share, which leaves us with a 20% rally remaining.
