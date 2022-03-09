With better batteries, an eco-friendly design, and a healthy dose of nostalgia, the VW Microbus is set to be the ride of choice for a new hippy generation.

“Hey, man. Peace and love.”

Hippies of the world, rejoice!

Volkswagen is bringing back the microbus that was popularized among the hippie generation of the 1960s.

Only this time the Microbus will be electric.

That’s right, VW is upping its EV game by bringing back this classic hippie-mobile.

According to CNBC, “The ID. Buzz features large circular ‘VW’ badges on the front and back of the vehicle — homages to the original microbus. It also features large windows around the vehicle, creating a greenhouse effect, and several other styling nods to its famed predecessor.

Two-tone ID. Buzz models, similar to the originals, will have Candy White roofs and V-shaped hoods. The lower portion of the vehicle will be available in four colors: Lime Yellow, Starlight Blue, Energetic Orange and Bay Leaf Green.”

The EV Microbus will be available in Europe first before coming to the United States in 2024.

So, hippies young and old in the US will have to wait another two years before they can load up the van and head out West once again…or wherever it is they went. I’m not really sure where hippies spend their time, and I honestly don’t think I want to.

Besides, with Woodstock a thing of the past…what is there to do?

VW is making a massive investment in new battery technology called solid-state batteries.

As you may know, lithium batteries are used in most products that are rechargeable.

They are great…except they can be slow to charge and don’t work well in cold temps.

Oh, and lithium batteries have been known to explode during a crash.

So…that’s kind of a problem, don’t you think?

But fortunately, there are smart people that inhabit this planet and they have made batteries that hold charges longer than traditional lithium-ion batteries…up to 80% longer!

These solid-state batteries also degrade far slower and perform better in the cold.

And here is the best part: They are less likely to explode!

I mean, explosions are fun to watch in movies, but not so fun if it happens to your car in real life.

They say that life is stranger than fiction. However, this time, it is preferable for fiction to stay strange and real-life to be mundane.

So, with better, longer-lasting batteries, a new eco-friendly design, and as much nostalgia as can possibly be squeezed out of one car, the new Volkswagen Microbus is set to be the ride of choice for a new generation of hippies.