Volkswagen, the world’s biggest automaker, has recently announced that it will be taking its premier brand, Porsche, public–but do they need to?

I’ve never been a car person.

In my opinion, a car is to get you from point A to point B as safely and comfortably as possible. I’ve never understood overspending on a car just because it rides smoother or gives me a “luxury” experience.

However, you’re talking to a guy that’s had mostly used cars his whole life. As long as it has AC, a Bluetooth radio, and a comfortable seat, it’s good enough for me.

But that doesn’t mean I can’t appreciate a nice car when I see one, and like most people, I do have a couple of “dream rides” that I would someday like to own.

However, none of those cars would be considered “luxury” vehicles. A Jeep Wrangler, an OLD Ford Bronco, and a 1978 Trans Am Firebird are my “wishlist” cars, but I’m also quite happy in my current Kia Soul situation.

However, if there were ONE luxury car brand that I would drive–even though I’d never pay to drive it– it would be Porsche.

I first became familiar with the luxury sports car after watching Tom Cruise in “Risky Business” in the 1980s

The silver Porsche 928 in that film is iconic, which is why when my buddy Bill got one in the early 90s, we started calling him Joel after Cruise’s character in the movie.

The car was fun, and as a joke, Bill would often say the line from the movie that has become famous:

“Porsche… there is no substitute.”

A Brand That Turns Heads

But Bill always pronounced it “Por-shuh” rather than the more common “Por-shh,” and eventually we all started adding the second syllable when saying it.

We found out later that that’s actually how you’re supposed to say it, but us college kids just thought we were being funny.

Side note: Bill and I used to race against each other in this open lot behind our bungee jump job (yes… THAT kind of bungee jump), and my 1980 Oldsmobile Cutlass used to blow his 928 out of the water. True story.

However, that’s not NORMALLY what happens when regular cars race Porsches.

Normally, Porsche’s win…especially off the line.

This is something we’re going to have to keep in mind for when Porsche debuts on the market.

Volkswagen (VWAGY) just announced that they will be taking the brand public in the not-too-distant future in an effort to ramp up production of their EVs. They need to get the money to step it up somehow, and taking Porsche public may be just the thing they need to make an impact on the EV market.

It makes sense when you think about it. Leveraging a brand like Porsche is sure to bring investors in by the gaggle, especially when you realize that initial estimates of Porsche’s valuation are coming in at as much as $96 billion.

What makes this $96 billion valuation even MORE impressive is the fact that Volkswagen as a whole is worth $129 billion…and Porsche only makes up 3% of Volkswagen sales.

A Brand That Starts Trends?

So, if those estimates are correct, that means that the Porsche brand makes up about 74% of Volkswagen’s current market value.

But that’s not all…

Porsche is a lot further along in its EV plans than Volkswagen, as analysts are already expecting that roughly half of the sports car brand’s sales to be electric by 2025, which is five years earlier than its parent company’s timeline.

What really makes taking Porsche public a good idea is the fact that the brand’s profit margins are way higher than the rest of Volkswagen’s other brands, which makes them an ideal prospect for investors.

It’s just a smart play…and it’s a play that may start a trend in the car industry.

Ford (F) also said last week that it too is looking to separate its EV division from its gas-powered division and is even considering listing the EV division on the stock market as well.

However, you can bet that before Ford pulls the trigger, they’ll be watching to see what happens with Volkswagen and Porsche.

If it’s a success, you can bet dollars to donuts that Ford and other traditional car manufacturers will follow suit.

This is the direction we’re headed…with the quiet, smooth sound of an electric engine.

“”In the beginning I looked around but couldn’t find the car I dreamt of, so I decided to build it myself.” – Ferdinand Porsche