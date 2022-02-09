The latest market volatility has everyone in an uproar…but there’s no need to panic. These experts say everything’s going to be okay.

Breathe in…breathe out…and repeat.

Yes, it has been a very volatile start to the year in stocks, especially on the NASDAQ and S&P. It is understandable to worry, but a little historical perspective can calm your anxiety.

We humans don’t like it when things don’t go to plan. Like the Joker said in Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight,” one of the greatest films ever made (not my opinion, just an absolute fact. Come at me bro!) “You know what I noticed? Nobody panics when things go according to plan…even if the plan is terrible.”

And when things don’t go to plan, the Joker added, “everyone loses their minds!”

That’s the year in the stock market in a nutshell.

But take comfort, my good Money Movers, in the fact that bear markets—which I’m not saying we are in— don’t last forever. In fact, the market goes up more than it goes down. This downturn has just happened quickly.

The market goes down faster than it goes up, but in the long term, it usually stays up for longer.

Historically, the market only goes down once every three years, and it stays up for two out of every three years.

That’s reassuring, isn’t it?

You might be saying to yourself, “well, it’s impossible for stocks that go down 30%, 40%, of 50% to ever recover.”

Wrong.

The history of the stock market is littered with stocks that recovered from large losses and endured market volatility. You might even have heard of a few of them.

Companies like Amazon, Netflix, Microsoft, and Starbucks, to name a few.

All these companies were down in the dumps, and then…well, you already know what happened to them.

They went up bigly!

Starbucks was trading at a low of $4 back in the late 2000s; it took Microsoft until 2016 to surpass its former glory days in the late 90s…but eventually, they did, and that’s the point.

Sometimes you must have strong hands to hold onto stocks during market downturns, but it eventually pays off in the end if you can withstand the temptation to dump your portfolio.

Or another way at looking at the strong hands approach is to read how Money and Markets Chief Investment Strategist Adam O’Dell put it:

“If for some reason, you’d decided on January 4 to put $1 million to work in the S&P 500, you’d be down to around $900,000 today.

That would sting, for sure!

Of course, I could show you other ways to look at it:

If you’d put $1 million in the S&P a year ago … you’d still have a $119,000 profit .

… you’d still have a . If you’d put $1 million in at the March 2020 bottom … your account would be worth nearly $2 million today.

… your account would be worth today. If you’d invested $1 million 10 years ago … you’d be sitting just shy of $3.3 million today, even after the S&P’s recent 12.3% drop.

My point is: We’ve been in a bull market for most of the last 13 years, and that hasn’t changed over the last 13 days.”

And a further piece of advice was relayed by the Green Zone Fortunes co-editor Charles Sizemore when he wrote, “We want to stay objective. It’s easier said than done, of course. It goes against all our instincts and hard-wiring, but this is why investing is profitable. If it were easy and risk-free, there would be no return. Or fun.”

And fellow Money Movers, we do like to have fun here, don’t we?

Of course, we do.

So, everyone take a breath. Despite the market volatility that plagues us, things are going to be ok!