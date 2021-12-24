With everything that is going on today–most notably the emergence of the Omicron COVID strain–will the anticipated Santa Rally happen on Wall Street?

“Have you been a good little boy?”

That was always the first thing that the mall Santa would ask me when I was set on his lap on our annual foray into the wilderness that is the holiday shopping season.

Of course, this practice stopped when I was 10 years old.

People think I’m big now, but for a 5th grader, I was huge. You could see the fear in the mall Santa’s eye when it was my turn to tell him what I wanted for Christmas.

But look how adorable I was! (This was my first Christmas):

By the way, that shirt is still applicable today. I still hate losing.

Anyway, the wonder and joy that I once had telling jolly ol’ Saint Nick what I wanted faded the year that my buddy Kenny’s older brother, Warren, told us that the big red Fat Man wasn’t real.

I wasn’t devastated…but I wasn’t happy either. It’s amazing how kids take certain things.

Is Santa Making An Appearance?

I think the way I felt that year is about the same way investors feel this year. This time of year is normally joyful due to the good ol’ “Santa Rally” that hits the market this time of year.

Even though I know most of you know this, there are some people who aren’t aware of what a Santa Rally is.

So, for those that don’t know, the yearly Santa Rally normally involves a rise in the market prices during the last five trading days in December, as well as the first two trading days in January–but there are a lot of people that don’t think that we’re going to get our rally this year.

Why?

Simple: the latest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, has the world freaked out, and Wall Street isn’t immune from this stress.

Add on top of that a Federal Reserve that is hinting at rising interest rates and the ugly specter of inflation floating around, and you’ve got the perfect recipe for disaster.

From hedge fund managers to day traders, everybody seems to be biting their nails in fear that we’re not going to get our Santa Rally.

And to all those people I’m here to say…“relax.”

Why?

Because as of right now, we’re still bullish, even with all of this facing us head-on.

Stop Worrying And Learn To Love The Rally

Anik Sen, the global head of equities for PineBridge Investments recently told reporters, “We’ve been saying that this is definitely a ‘buy the dip’ sort of market because we expect more earnings upgrades to come. We think that the real debate should be about the length and strength of the economic cycle ahead.”

We’ve faced WORSE crises at this time of the year, so please don’t panic. Not now.

We know what’s on the horizon.

We know that things aren’t looking 100% rosy going into 2022, but we’re not in a bear market yet. We’ve got time to prepare.

We may be hearing a few growls and grumbles coming from the woods -, but we’ll most likely be in good shape as long as Jerome Powell uses a feather touch on our interest rates.

However, even if he decides to drop the hammer, we’ve got until about the third rate hike before the proverbial poo hits the fan.

So, do us a favor and enjoy the next week.

Enjoy your holiday…

There’ll be enough time to worry in 2022. Let’s close out 2021 on a calmer note, shall we?

We all deserve a little happiness once in a while…

Merry Christmas!

“An ounce of goodness everyday, Can soothe the heart in many ways,

An ounce of goodness ‘just because’

Don’t wait until Christmas to be Santa Claus.” – Charmaine Forde