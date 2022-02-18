Despite the Omicron variant and an unanticipated $400 million in supply chain costs, Walmart managed to beat inflation in Q4.

This week, everybody’s favorite low-cost retailer released their earnings report.

I am, of course, talking about Walmart.

“Wally World” reported earnings this week and despite inflation, their results were solid.

I guess inflation is no big deal after all.

Ok. That might be getting a little carried away…

But it is true that Walmart was able to use its muscle with suppliers to keep prices relatively low compared to other retailers.

Ah, yes, the good old economy of scale. Always comes in handy, especially during a period of inflation.

Walmart’s said that the supply chain costs the company $400 million more than they had planned. Then, that darn Omicron variant came on the scene and lifted costs $300 million more than expected.

Walmart reported earnings per share of $1.53 for the fourth quarter and revenue of $152.87 billion.

So, as you can see, Walmart isn’t going out of business anytime soon.

CNBC reported the following:

“Walmart posted net income of $3.56 billion, or $1.28 per share, compared with a loss of $2.09 billion, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, the company earned $1.53 per share. Analysts were expecting Walmart would earn $1.50 per share, according to Refinitiv”

Walmart’s same-store sales in the U.S. climbed by 5.6%, excluding fuel, matching the 5.6% expected by a StreetAccount survey. Same-store sales increased by the high single-digits for grocery, and sales in the health and wellness, apparel, seasonal and automotive categories were strong, too.”

Last month, Walmart announced plans to enter the metaverse.

Walmart is joining the NFT and metaverse craze. That’s right, the place known for its everyday low prices is now looking to join the future.

I mean, why not? They already control the present retail environment, why not control the future of tech while they are at it.

For those still not versed in NFTs, Non-Fungible Token are digital assets that have a unique file backed up by blockchain. NFTs can be any type of digital information, such as a picture file, audio, or video file.

So, you might be thinking: “Why would I want to buy virtual groceries and general merchandise?”

That is a good question, my fellow Money Movers.

Honestly, I am sorry to disappoint you all, but I have no idea myself. I am still skeptical about this whole NFT thing. That doesn’t mean I recommend against purchasing NFTs, but like many of you, I am still figuring this whole thing out.

So, despite inflation, Walmart showed strong earnings and retail sales climbed 3.8% economy-wide.

So, I guess things are looking up after all… at least for now.