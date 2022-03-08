With fuel costs rising and the Russia-Ukraine war continuing, major airlines are reducing flights and predicting decreased demand for travel this summer.

Just when the airline industry thought it was on the flight path to full recovery from the pandemic doldrums, war broke out in Ukraine.

These poor airlines just can’t catch a break!

Air travel was nearing 2019 pre-pandemic levels over the holidays, and things were looking up.

And then 2022 hit…and here we go again.

Like many sectors of the economy, the airline industry has been rocked by rising fuel prices that have been exacerbated by the war in Ukraine. Russia, as you know by now, is one of the world’s largest producers of oil and natural gas.

And as of this writing, President Biden has announced that the US will ban imports of oil and natural gas from Russia to punish them for their unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

So, now that gas prices continue to soar—and could rise to as high as $170 per barrel according to some experts— the airline industry faces two problems: reduction in consumer demand and rising fuel costs that cut into company margins.

These higher fuel costs (jet fuel is trading for around $4.00 on the spot market of this writing) will be passed onto consumers in the form of higher fares.

Travelers will have a difficult decision to make this summer: travel by car or plane. Unfortunately for many, the more likely choice is “neither one.”

Rising gas prices and food costs will force families to make decisions on what to prioritize in their weekly budget. For many, gas is an essential purchase because they need to fill up their cars to get to work.

And obviously, food is an essential. Travel, however, is a luxury, and this spring break and summer travel season likely will see reduced demand thanks to increased costs that hurt family budgets, especially the 64% of those Americans living paycheck-to-paycheck.

Already two airlines have made the decision to cut back on flights.

According to Bloomberg, “Alaska Air Group Inc. will trim flying by as much as 5% in the first half in response to ‘the sharp rise in fuel costs,’ according to a regulatory filing Tuesday.”

And “Allegiant Airlines plans to reduce second-quarter capacity between 5% and 10%,” according to Bloomberg.

Whether the big boys—Delta, American, United, and Southwest—follow suit is still to be determined.

But considering the market dynamics caused by rising fuel costs, it doesn’t seem far-fetched that the big airlines will follow their smaller rivals and raise prices.

The airline industry’s comeback is going to be put on hold…for now.