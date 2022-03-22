The Oracle of Omaha has long been the purveyor of contrarian wisdom–and his most recent deal proves that he is what he claims to be.

There are three kinds of people in this world…

People that follow rules, people that break rules, and people that bend rules.

Me? I’m a rule-bender/rule-breaker…

There are, of course, some rules I follow–but they have to be ones that make sense. I’m not just going to follow a rule because I’m told to; I need logical reasoning behind my adherence to a rule.

One rule I never follow is “Stay Off The Grass.” Now, I’ll stay off it for a reason, like if it was just sprayed with pesticides and you don’t want to track toxic chemicals inside.

However, if you’re telling me to stay off the grass JUST because you want me to, odds are good that I’m gonna step foot on the grass at some point.

Many women in my life have described my attitude in one word: defiant.

It’s just the way I was built.

There are people that are just meant to go against the flow.

And while it doesn’t always work out, I’ve found that it does more often than not.

That mindset also happens to be shared by one of the most successful men of all time–Warren Buffett.

Contrarian Ideals At Work

Even though Warren Buffett comes from a more conservative era, the Oracle of Omaha has made a name (and a fortune) for himself by going against the market.

He’s always been a true proponent of “buying when there’s blood in the streets,” and he’s showing that he hasn’t lost that attitude with his latest move.

While the rest of the world is starting to pull back from spending, Buffett and company are ramping up. Berkshire Hathaway recently announced that it’s agreed to buy insurance company Alleghany for $11.6 billion…paid for in cash.

That’s a lot of greenbacks.

But again…that’s par for Buffett’s course.

Only Berkshire Hathaway would be spending BILLIONS when everybody else is worried about cash flow.

There’s more to this, though, because that $11.6 billion price tag is actually 29% MORE than the company was worth (on average) in the past 30 days.

Crazy Like a Fox

That means either Buffett is finally losing it…or there’s a lot more value to Alleghany than we’re able to see.

Odds favor the latter.

The deal is Berkshire’s biggest since 2016, and what’s surprising is the conglomerate already owns other insurance companies. One of its largest holdings is Geico, one of the country’s biggest car insurers.

You’d have thought that if Buffett wanted a bigger presence in the insurance industry, he’d have just doubled down on some of the holdings he already has…but it looks like his whole company is fine going all-in on Alleghany.

Again, like always, Buffett apparently sees the potential that we can’t see…

Which is why he is who he is, right?

I love his attitude…

It mirrors my own.

I just wish the balance in my trading account mirrored his.

Some day, right?

We can all have a dream…

“It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.” – Warren Buffett