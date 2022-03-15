The “Death Cross” is an event that often predicts a market downtrend, and all three indexes have produced one. But could this actually be a positive development?

You know, you would think that something called a “death cross” would be a BAD thing…

And for the most part, you’d be right.

A death cross–the sensationalized term for when a stock’s short-term moving average crosses below its long-term moving average on a technical chart–is almost always a bad thing. It often means that there will soon be a downturn in the stock or index, possibly even a major sell-off.

Unless you short stocks, this is a BAD thing…which is why it’s concerning that the S&P 500 just experienced a death cross.

I actually wrote about this coming death cross JUST a few days before it happened in an article you can find HERE.

Now that it’s happened, people are a little freaked out. And they should be, right?

I mean, there’s no way it could EVER be considered a good thing, right?

Well…

Maybe.

Death Cross: Good Or Bad For Investors?

I know we’ve made the analogy before, but every BAD event that has ever occurred has something POSITIVE that can be gleaned from it.

You know, the proverbial silver lining.

Of course, I understand that it’s hard to see any silver linings in today’s market conditions. With inflation running amok (and the Federal Reserve hesitant to raise interest rates), the silver linings tend to look as dark as the clouds themselves.

However, there are silver linings…if you can focus long enough to spot them.

So, I’m going to go out on a limb here and say something that not a lot of people will say: this S&P death cross is a GOOD thing.

Well…sort of.

Hear me out.

Yes, absolutely, in the short term, a death cross is less than favorable when trying to make money in the markets. I would never deny that.

However, that’s a myopic view.

When you pull back a bit and really look at the big picture, fleshing our current scenario out a year from now, it’s a much different scenario.

How A Death Cross Can Be A GOOD Thing

In fact, you may even want to go the contrarian route and load up on S&P stocks as the rest of the world can unload them.

Why?

Because, historically, the S&P tends to come back during the 12-month period following the initial close of day business when a death cross occurs.

Again, that’s not me just pulling an arbitrary idea out of thin air; it’s based on historical data that shows that in the 53 times the S&P has index has moved into death-cross territory, the average 12-month gain after is 6.3%.

Of course, a lot of those gains depend on how long the index is in the downtrend of that death cross pattern, which normally averages about 155 trading days.

However, the returns do inevitably show up.

In fact, the last time the index closed in death cross territory was back on March 30th of 2020, during the worst point of the pandemic when the entire country was gripped by panic, fear, and uncertainty.

12 months after that death cross, the S&P gained more than 55%!

Now, keep in mind, that wasn’t the same economy as the one we have now. That was a forced pullback due to COVID-19’s emergence, so the bounceback may not be as massive as it was in 2020-202–but there WILL be a comeback.

That means investors who know this will be BUYING if a massive sell-off happens because they know what’s coming a few months later.

And as long as corporate earnings are still growing–and most indications show they WILL–eventually stocks will get back to growing as well.

It just takes time, as with all things.

The question is: which side of the line will you be standing on?

“The overwhelming majority of people are comfortable with consensus, but successful investors tend to have a contrarian bent.” – Seth Klarman