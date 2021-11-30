Most people have never heard of web1 or even web2—but if you’re smart and want to make money, you may want to learn about the web and its future.

I’ll bet dollars to donuts that I know what you’re thinking right now: “What in the blue blazes is ‘Web3’ and why is it so important?”

And even if you didn’t phrase it exactly like that, then at least I’m close.

What is Web3?

Well, it’s the next generation of what the internet is—or rather a mixture of what it is and what it will be. It’s a bit complicated to say, as we’re currently still in the transition of web2 and haven’t gotten all the way to web3 just yet.

Bet that cooked your noodle even more…

You know what, I’m going to do us all a solid and go back to the beginning to explain what web1 and web2 are before moving on to web3. Don’t say I never did anything for you!

So, Web1 (alternatively referred to as Web 1.0) was the first iteration of the internet, when it was simply a “read-only” format.

Basically, the early web allowed us to search for information and read it and that was about it. There was very little in the way of user interaction or content generation. You got what was there and that was it.

You could read, research, buy, and sell—but you couldn’t interact with anybody else.

That’s where web2 (or Web 2.0) came in.

Web2 is basically the second generation of the internet, offering a “read and write” format where users could not only interact with each other in real-time but also provide content as well.

Web2 Was GREAT… Web3 Will Be BETTER

If you’re looking for examples of this, think of social networks and how MySpace pages and YouTube videos paved the way for Snapchats, Instagram posts, and TikToks.

First and second generation, each creating a better, more connected online experience.

And now, after all these years, we’re making our way to the third generation of the internet—aka Web3—which is going to offer us the “read, write, and own” format, or as the eggheads put it, “read-write-execute.”

I’ll give you three guesses as to what brought about this new generation of the internet.

If you said, “Blockchain” technology, give yourself a pat on the back.

Yes, web3 is coming into existence thanks to Blockchain, which is moving the ownership and control of certain aspects of the internet back towards individuals and away from centralized parties.

Another aspect of web3 will be the possibilities that Facebook’s new Metaverse will give us. Meta will offer all sorts of immersive services and experiences that will be on tap—and each of those will cost $$$.

Blockchain and the metaverse are about to change everything—in fact, they’re already in the process of changing everything.

And if we want to be at the vanguard of the profit brigade, we need to start looking NOW.

Seriously, while a lot of people laughed and made fun of Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook for changing their name and putting out an accompanying video of what the metaverse is, those that saw the writing on the wall knew it for what it is: the future.

A Look At The Future

The one that seems VERY interesting to me is Roblox (RBLX).

Roblox, a popular online game platform/creation system, may be among the very first to take advantage of the coming metaverse. This entertainment platform might be the closest thing to an existing “social metaverse” today.

Basically, the company already has a global community of millions of developers who use their desktop design tools to give users their own unique look and experience.

And for a REAL eye-opening experience, look up their chart from right before Facebook announced Meta and then look at what happened in the days after.

If that doesn’t sell you, nothing will.

In fact, most of the stocks I have on my “Metaverse” list had an incredible few days after the announcement and have held steady at those higher price points.

This is where we’re headed, folks. This is Web3—and if we’re not going to take advantage of this advanced warning, we’re going to be on the outside looking in.

Do yourself a favor and be ready to embrace Web3 and all that entails…

Your portfolio will thank you for it.

“People developed planes first and then took care of flight safety. If people were focused on safety first, no one would ever have built a plane.” – Mark Zuckerberg