If you have been to a grocery store lately, you have undoubtedly noticed that prices have soared on goods ranging from meat to butter .

Grocery prices are up 6.4% from a year ago.

For example, thanks in large part to the keto diet craze, butter saw its price rise by 40% from last year. So, if you paid more for butter to make those Christmas cookies or mashed potatoes for Christmas dinner, you can thank all the keto dieters. That’s the cost of being trendy.

Similarly, beef prices have skyrocketed from a year ago, which has left carnivores recycling an old tagline that’s never been more applicable.

According to the Labor Department, meat prices are up 16% from a year ago. Beef prices are up 20.9%, pork prices have risen 16.8%, and bacon 21%. Chicken has risen 9.2%, and hamburger meat is up 13.9%.

Although meat will cost you a few more bones this year (see what I did there?) these higher prices charged by grocers do provide for investing opportunities.

And one such investment that we are keen on here at Money Moves is Weis Markets, Inc.

Our Money and Markets Chief Investment Strategist Adam O’Dell recently recommended Weis Markets as his top-rated Green Zone stock on this week’s top-ten hotlist.

Weis Market Inc. is a grocery chain located in Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland, New Jersey, West Virginia, and Delaware.

Here at Money Moves, we are big on momentum stocks…and boy, has Weis been feeling the effects of mighty Mo lately.

As of this writing, since late September, shares of Weis have risen from $52 a share to $67, and there doesn’t appear to be anything stopping it now, as the old song goes.

And even more illuminating is the fact that our handy-dandy Green Zone rating system (which is also free, to you, our amazing readers) has Weis scoring a 98 out of a 100, meaning we are “strong bullish” on Weis and believe that Weis shares will outperform the market by 3x over the next 12-months due to its low volatility, low-valuation, and high quality.

Weis had revenue of $4.1 billion, a market cap of $1.8 billion, and eps of 3.93.

So, if you are looking for the beef, you’ve found it. Weis is offering the beef, now it is up to you to buy shares of Weis Market Inc.!