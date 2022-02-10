Coming out of the bleakest winter in crypto’s history, we just got some of the biggest and most exciting news EVER!

Have you ever read something that instantly lifted your mood?

I try to find something like that every day whenever possible.

I have to! With so much negativity being spread through social and mainstream media, I think it’s important to keep things leveled and positive, so I try to find something uplifting to read every day.

Something to make me feel…

When I moved away from the world of political reporting a few months ago, I was under the impression that researching financial news would give me more even, upbeat content to cover. I thought that the news wouldn’t be good or bad…it would just be news.

No real negativity there, right?

For the most part, I was right. Generally not a whole bunch of negativity to be found…but then I had the bright idea of starting a journey into the cryptoverse.

That led me to a realization about news: if you’re emotionally attached to something, even the tiniest bit of negativity becomes bad news to you.

And, I have to admit, I’ve become emotionally attached to Blockchain technology.

I know!! I broke the third rule of investing! I became too PERSONALLY invested. Because I felt like I needed to immerse myself into the world, I didn’t keep enough distance.

And so, for the past month, I’ve been a little down in the dumps when it comes to cryptos, NFTs, and DAOs.

That’s why I took a step back.

The Best News At The Right Time

For my own sanity, I still paid attention, but less closely than I had been.

However, with cryptos battling back from the abyss, I’ve been getting more interested again. Not that I’m a fairweather investor…I just had to get over the shock of the Crypto Black Winter.

So, this morning, I was perusing the internet looking over the crypto news and I definitely liked what I was reading, but nothing really stood out enough to make me happy.

But then… I saw it.

Not only did this news make me happy, but it might also be the BIGGEST and best news that the cryptoverse has gotten in some time.

The article detailed Wells Fargo’s view on cryptos, and it should have every Blockchain investor rubbing their hands in anticipation over the possibilities.

According to the major banking chain, cryptocurrencies are getting closer and closer to the same hyper-adoption that the internet experienced in the mid-to-late 90s.

That’s right…Decentralized Finance is following a similar adoption pattern as other trailblazing technologies, according to a Monday report by Wells Fargo’s global investment institute.

As Wells Fargo’s analysts put it, “Adoption typically started slowly, hit an inflection point, and then steeply accelerated.”

Sure, while the adoption of the internet could be attributed to the explosion of the home computer industry, which saw a jump from 14% of households in 1995 to 46% by 2000, it was the creation of smartphones that really changed the game.

The dot-com era of Wall Street created all kinds of new wealth, but by the time Apple (AAPL) released the iPhone, the internet was EVERYWHERE, which goes to show you that it won’t be long before crypto takes a similar avenue.

About 13% of Americans bought or traded cryptocurrencies in the last year, so it doesn’t take a Wells Fargo analyst to see that is a similar percentage as the internet’s adoption rate in 1995…but they put it in their report anyway.

That’s GREAT news!!

The Big Takeaway

The hyper-adoption of cryptos will create all kinds of opportunities, especially for those who are investing now. However, if that is the case, there is a powerful lesson we can learn from the internet’s rise to prominence that could be applicable to cryptos.

Inexperienced investors should take it slow. Patience and prudence may be a better approach…or as the Wells Fargo report cited, “Early-stage investing is often fraught with violent boom and bust cycles, as many a dot-company and investor can attest from 20 years ago. More than 16,000 cryptocurrencies exist today, and if history is any guide, many will fail (or at least fail to scale).”

And that’s something to think about.

I can remember when many of the dot-coms were going public and the boom that followed…but I also remember when that dot-com bubble burst and the NASDAQ dropped 78% from 2000 to 2002.

We’ve also learned over the past few months that cryptos operate a lot like tech stocks, so it may be good to remember our history and act accordingly.

We should be looking a LOT deeper at any DeFi we’re looking to buy to see what’s behind it.

We need to make sure it’s more steak than sizzle because sizzle doesn’t last.

If you truly want sustenance, you need that meat.

So, with this new knowledge, let’s go hunting for dinner.

“My take on the whole dot-com bubble was that a lot of people who wanted to make a lot of money got too excited and hyped up the commercial aspects of the Internet prematurely. I think the vision of the Internet as a democratizing medium.. as everyone’s printing press.. is real. We got distracted from that by the mass hallucinations of the bubble.” – Craig Newmark