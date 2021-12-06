The market is humming right now, but many economists don’t believe that will be the case for long. This ONE aspect of the market has them truly concerned.

Ugh!

I hate being a Debbie Downer…but the fact of the matter is, my job isn’t to make sure you’re happy; it’s to make sure you’re informed.

And unfortunately, when it comes to information, we have to take the good with the bad.

In fact, in this line of work, it’s almost better to have the bad news, because it’s the bad news that could have you scratching the cue ball rather than just missing your shot.

Given the choice, I’d rather miss my shot than get stuck giving the advantage to the other guy.

So, for that reason, talking about the bad is even MORE important than talking about the good…at least in my opinion.

The problem is, sometimes, the bad comes in waves when the good only comes in trickles.

Just last week I wrote an article on how to identify a bear market , including what’s needed to tell a bear from a market experiencing temporary dips.

And I hate to say it, but if we use the bear warning signs we’ve already established, one of these monsters might be looming on the horizon.

I’m Not An Economist, Nor Do I Play One On TV

Luckily, we’re not there yet…

But the three indicators—Federal Reserve actions, valuation, and an inverted yield curve—let us see that we’re getting closer.

However, while I’ve been doing this for almost two decades, I don’t have a fancy title like “Analyst” or “Economist” by my name. That had me wondering what the men and women who do have those credentials are most worried about right now—and what I found was enlightening to say the least.

The Chief Economist of Apollo Global Management (Apollo is the parent company of Yahoo Finance, one of the most-visited resource pages in the world) has his eye on ONE certain aspect of our economy right now…and if you’ve been trading stocks, you might know what it is.

Torsten Slok said on Yahoo Finance live, “I worry about markets because stock market valuations look relatively high.”

And he’s right…

Valuations DO look relatively high, and some stocks look astronomically high compared to what the companies should be worth.

However, I do feel vindicated that Yahoo Finance’s chief economist agrees with me.

Slok said that he believes that the potential for interest rate hikes from the Fed in 2022 could be the catalyst needed to bring those valuations back down.

Ball’s In YOUR Court, Jerry…

He said, “I think the economy would still be OK [if the Fed raises rates next year], but I am actually quite worried about the vulnerabilities and the sensitivities simply because valuations are so stretched.”

In other words, once the Fed starts raising rates, you can bet your bottom dollar that we’re going to see some STEEP drops in some companies.

The moment that Jerome Powell raises the rates, we’re going to see the effect it has on the markets immediately.

Should this worry us? Not yet.

However, do keep in mind that while Powell said that the interest rate hikes would likely begin next summer, his recent Senate briefing revealed that he may have to start the tapering process early.

That means the rate could start going up ANY time during the first quarter of 2022. That doesn’t leave us a lot of time.

But we’re not up against the wall just yet.

Just keep your eyes out for anything out of the Fed or if the yield curve moves any more.

The best way to survive a bear is to see it coming…

And now we’re armed with the information we need to track it.

Good luck!

“It would be silly to expect every bear market to turn into the Great Depression. It would be equally wrong to expect that a fall from overvalued, to more fairly valued, couldn’t badly overshoot on the downside.” – Seth Klarman