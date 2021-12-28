This year’s “Santa Rally” is off to a rip-roaring start…but what does this mean for the market going forward? Is this a good thing or a sign of disaster?

Does anybody else find themselves hating the last week of the year like I do?

On second thought, maybe “hate” is too strong of a term.

The last week of the year just seems like a waste to me. If I were president of the world, I would give everybody the week after Christmas off to relax and reflect before the start of the new year.

It just seems that during this week, people just wait for next week to really get back to the business of doing business.

Of course, that’s just how I feel. I may be the only one…but I don’t think I am.

However, there are some good things about this week that last-week-of-December-haters like myself should remember.

Most notable is the continuation of the annual “Santa Rally” that grip Wall Street every year, in which the markets trend upwards and people start dumping their losers and stocking up (no pun intended) on some winners.

Now, unlike Jolly Saint Nick himself, the Santa Rally isn’t guaranteed every year, but it happens more than not. Fortunately for our struggling economy, 2021 saw Santa arrive with a BANG, and this year’s rally is off to its best start since 2000-01, when the market gained 5.7%, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

What History Shows When Santa Comes

So why is this worth talking about (aside from the obvious)?

Because the Santa Rally almost always has something to say about the coming prospects of the market.

In fact, in the eight times since 1929 when the index has gained at least 1% to start that seven-session trading period that makes up the “Santa Rally,” it’s produced a gain 100% of the time.

That’s absolutely crazy1!

Not only has it produced a gain each and every time, but it’s done so with an average gain of 3.3%.

Well, on Monday, the S&P 500 SPX closed up BIG thanks to Father Christmas. The index was up around 1.4% in the session that technically marks the start of the Santa Rally.

And when those gains hold up, data shows that the stock market tends to perform well.

Those good feelings from the past couple of days are helping lift more than just the S&P, too. It’s also helping to lift the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA and the Nasdaq as well! Not to mention, Bitcoin got a bit of a boost over the weekend too…though that gain has since been wiped out.

That being said…what can we expect for the rest of the month moving into next year?

What Will January Look Like?

Well, historical data shows that when the Santa Rally comes to town in December, stocks tend to end January higher, with an average gain of 2.94% and an average rise of 3.7%, especially when the S&P has started the Santa Claus rally period with an advance of at least 1%.

That’s exactly what happened this week.

All these factors are in play, and it looks like we’re going to have a GREAT January.

Of course, that all depends on Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve and what they plan on doing.

They’ve talked about tapering and hiking rates a LOT lately, so, if they start these measures in January, you can bet dollars to donuts that next month won’t be as fruitful as it could have been without their interference.

However, they’re going to have to do something soon to keep inflation in check. The question is: when will they take the first steps to do that?

Hopefully, they’ll wait till after January to start…

Because if they do, we’re golden.

If you’ve grabbed some Santa-influenced profits, Congratulations!! It looks like it’ll be a good week for us! Make the best of it before the uncertainty of 2022 starts making itself felt.

Keep it rolling!

“When markets are rallying, cash in the portfolio is a drag on performance, returning about zero.” – Barry Ritholtz