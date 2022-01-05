Bitcoin “halving” is one of the most anticipated events in the crypto world. Each time, we experience a big bump in value—so here’s what to expect for the next one.

For those of us that celebrate Christmas, do you remember what Christmas eve was like when we were kids?

I can’t speak for everybody, but for me, it was one of the most exciting times of the year.

It wasn’t just the presents—although they were a HUGE part of it. The biggest part for me was the day itself.

My grandparents coming over with clothes baskets full of presents, the ripping open of gifts (in order from youngest to oldest), breakfast afterwards, then napping, playing with new toys and gadgets, all capped off by a ham dinner with various pasta sides (my fellow Italians know what I’m talking about).

It continues to be an awesome memory.

Today, well into my adult life, that thrill has diminished, but it’s still there for me, and Christmas Eve continues to be magical for me.

Some of you may have had similar experiences…and if you can remember that anticipation and excitement, then you understand what crypto investors feel on the eve of a Bitcoin “halving.”

Christmas For Cryptocurrency

For those that don’t know, “halving” happens roughly every four years. More specifically, it happens every 210,000 blocks mined. When that amount is reached, the reward Bitcoin miners receive for participating in the blockchain decreases by 50%.

The reason this is so important is that it affects how much Bitcoin is in actual circulation. This slashing of rewards is in place so that the Bitcoin supply doesn’t increase exponentially.

The last one happened in May of 2020 when Bitcoin was floating at about $8,800 per coin.

And we saw what’s happened since then. It was anticipated that the price would go up to $50,000, and it did. In fact, it soared past that and when right on up to $69,000, which has many speculating what will happen during the next halving.

Well, going by what we know already, the first halving in 2012 saw an increase in the price of Bitcoin from $12 to about $1,150 within a year for a gain of over 9,500%. Not too shabby, right?

The second halving in 2016 saw a Bitcoin price go from about $650 to almost $20,000 (though that surge would eventually drop to $3,200) for a gain of over 3,000%.

The third halving in 2020 watched the price go from about $8,800 to the record of $69,000 in November of 2021, producing a gain of about 784%.

What To Expect In 2024

So, in 2024, what’re the predictions for the next price jump?

Well, many experts are predicting Bitcoin to hit $370,000 per coin.

If BTC holds its current value of about $46,000 until then, that means we’re looking at another 800% bump.

That’s why people are grabbing as much crypto as they can now while prices are low…because when it comes to future prices, the sky’s the limit.

That being said, it’s important to understand that each halving often comes with a sizable amount of instability and turmoil for cryptocurrency in general. There will likely be an adjustment period until the dust settles—but as history shows, that dust tends to bring profits with it.

Why are we talking about this now when it’s obviously years away?

Well, that’s because time goes fast. 2024 will be here before you know it, and it’s better to start preparing now and grabbing up as much crypto as we can afford rather than watch another rocket go to the moon without us.

I’ll be there…

I hope to see you there too.

“Serendipity always rewards the prepared.” – Katori Hall