Burger chain White Castle announces lineup of burger-themed NFTs to commemorate company’s 100th anniversary.

For those that have no idea what an NFT is, here’s a brief recap before we get into the meat (pun intended) of the story.

NFT stands for a Non-Fungible Token, which is a digital asset that has a unique file backed up by blockchain. NFTs can be any type of digital information, such as a picture file, audio, or video file.

This is a new trend among investors hopeful that the value of NFTs will grow in the coming years.

The White Castle NFTs were designed to mark the burger chain’s 100th birthday.

The company partnered with Doodle labs to create a Sliderverse series (see what they did there?) of 5,000 NFTS.

Lynn Blashford, chief marketing officer at White Castle, said, “Che-Yu brilliantly [the digital artist of the Sliderverse collection] combines multimedia technology and art for a unique creative experience unlike any we’ve ever seen. We’re so appreciative of Doodle Labs for bringing us all together on the most Crave-worthy NFT collection yet.”

