With Amazon announcing a 20-to-1 split on their shares, the financial world is abuzz with speculation about what it means. Well, it means profits.

For those that don’t know, I’m not just an associate editor for Money Moves. I’m also a martial arts instructor.

My martial art of choice has been dubbed the most practical fighting art on the planet: Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

What makes it different from most other fighting styles is the fact that Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu–or BJJ for short–is a ground- and grappling-based martial art that consists of controlling another person’s body and then using up a joint lock or choke to incapacitate your opponent.

Our sparring (which we call “rolling”) consists of two guys trading techniques until one gets caught in a submission hold of some kind. The fight is over once the trapped opponent “taps out” or goes unconscious.

The goal is to win…and oftentimes BJJ practitioners win with the same technique over and over again.

My first instructor once told me something that I tell my students to this day: “To be good at jiu-jitsu, you only need to REALLY know ten moves. Just ten. Know them like the back of your hand. However, if you want to be GREAT at jiu-jitsu…you only need to master five of them.”

There are guys that are so good at BJJ that even when an opponent knows what they’re looking for, the guy still pulls off the win.

That’s a master.

The same thing holds true for winning in the market…and that can be a kind of battle in itself.

I say that because there are some techniques that can consistently beat the competition, just as there are certain moves a company can make to beat the market consistently.

How To Beat the Market Consistently

One technique that a company can perform that will help them do exactly that is splitting their stock.

It’s a well-known fact that stocks that split tend to outperform the market significantly in the next 12 months.

That goes against intuition, right? You would think that if there were more shares of the same company, they’d become less valuable because of the increase in shares–but that hasn’t ever been the case.

Most investors believe that stock splits don’t actually affect the fundamentals of a company, and so they shouldn’t be taken into account when making investment decisions.

That makes sense, doesn’t it? A stock split simply redistributes shares; it doesn’t change the actual percentage of the company that investors own.

For example, let’s look at Amazon’s proposed 20-to-1 split.

The split will take each of the company’s shares–currently going for almost $3,000 apiece–and turn them into 20 shares worth $150 each.

So, while yes, investors do get more shares, they’re at a proportionately lower price, so it seems pretty useless. There’s no reason to believe that a split will boost a company’s revenues, profits, or dividends either–but it ALWAYS does.

Why is that?

For the most part, comes down to opportunity.

Why Stock Splits ALWAYS Win

There are two theories about why companies that split tend to beat the market so substantially.

The first theory is that a lower price means more retail investors will be able to buy the shares.

Right now, Amazon’s shares cost about $3,000 per. If you as an investor wanted a piece but you didn’t have the ability to buy fractional shares through your broker, you’d probably have to pass on the stock entirely.

But, by reducing the price of a share through a stock split, more investors get the opportunity to participate, which often increases the demand for the stock, hence the price uptick.

However, the second theory says that the price jump after a split happens because lower-priced stocks are more likely to be added to an index.

Index inclusion is often based on price and stocks with a high price are unlikely to be added. However, a lower price will make a stock more likely to be included in the Dow, S&P, or NASDAQ. Therefore many investors anticipate changes in those indexes, making the stock even more attractive.

All that being said, I have my OWN theory…

I think lower price stocks are simply CHEAPER to trade. Whereas larger-priced stocks come with larger-priced fees, split stocks are cheaper and easier to trade.

That’s what increases demand and that’s what drives up stock prices.

Regardless of which theory you believe, the bottom line is that stocks that split tend to beat the market on a consistent basis–so if you hear news of one, the smart play would be to jump on now before the split happens.

Amazon has already announced one for June, so if you have the ability, it may be prudent to pick up some shares now.

Look, we already know the price is going to go up…so why wouldn’t you go with a sure thing?

If I had one technique to beat my BJJ opponents every time, you can bet your bottom dollar that I’d be using it EVERY time I could.

It’s about winning, folks.

And you’re getting an advanced warning on all-but-guaranteed profits.

Doesn’t it just make sense?

“A good martial artist does not become tense, but ready. Not thinking, yet not dreaming. Ready for whatever may come. When the opponent expands, I contract; and when he contracts, I expand. And when there is an opportunity, “I” do not hit, “it” hits all by itself.” – Bruce Lee