Apple and Samsung have spent the past decade at the top of the smartphone market–but China’s Xiaomi is coming up…FAST.

If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it 1,000 times…

I miss my first Blackberry.

I don’t remember the exact model number or name, but it was more dynamic than those first blue bricks that the company produced with a rollerball as the control for the cursor–and I loved everything about it.

Of course, this was before literally EVERYTHING was on our phones, with apps and functions to do just about everything…but if Blackberry came out with a similar version with the functionality of today’s smartphones, I might consider jumping back in.

Of course, that’d be VERY hard at this point. So much of my life is “connected” to Apple.

My earbuds, my iWatch, my subscriptions to Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN–all through Apple.

If I were to switch back over to a hypothetical new Blackberry, it would be more of a hassle than a joy for me–so even if the Canadian smartphone maker came back out with my favorite all-time phone, I’d probably have to pass.

And, as much as I hate, hate, HATE brand loyalty, I have to say I’m an Apple guy just for the sake of sheer convenience.

But I can say this freely, as I’ve also owned Samsung Galaxy phones that run on the Android operating system. I’m not just following blindly; I gave Android a shot–twice! Both times, I found the OS a bit too clunky for my taste.

I like the smoothness of Apple’s operating system. It’s just more satisfying.

China’s Personal Preference Is…

However, there are MILLIONS of people who prefer the Android OS to the Apple OS, and it just comes down to personal preference.

While Blackberry is an all-but-forgotten-memory for many, Apple and Samsung have been sitting on top of the heap for the past decade or so with no real challengers to their title…

Until now.

Xiaomi, a Chinese company and the third-biggest smartphone maker in the world, just reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

How much better?

Well, the holiday season helped sales for Xiaomi, which shipped 3.9% more units around the world last quarter than the same time the year before. The rest of the industry shipped 3.2% LESS units in that same time frame.

But that’s just part of the good news.

Xiaomi’s profits also grew, beating expectations and coming in at a massive 40% increase in Q4 of 2021 over the year before.

And if that’s not enough to convince you that this company is on the come up, Xiaomi has revealed plans to buy back more than $1 billion worth of its own shares, which will reduce float and drive up share prices.

What’s Bigger Than A Billion Customers? TWO Billion Customers…

All of this combined has led to a 6% boost already to Xiaomi shares…but there’s still more to come. In an effort to keep that momentum going, company officials are currently in talks with Indian manufacturers to make phones there to export globally.

That’s a big development, especially seeing that India is the world’s fastest-growing smartphone market, meaning that Xiaomi could soon have another billion people to sell their phones to.

Not only that, but India could open up OTHER markets, and the company isn’t content to be just the third-biggest smartphone maker on the planet. They could be shooting for number ONE.

Apple and Samsung may not want to get too comfortable with another company nipping at their heels.

Xiaomi has all the connections to overcome at least one of its competitors and the resources to follow through with their plans.

Stranger things have happened…

I mean, we have a domestic space race happening right now, so I don’t think it’s too far out of the realm of possibility to see them surpass Apple.

They may have trouble in the Western markets–but the rest of the world is ripe for the picking.

Keep your eye on this company…they could disrupt the industry before you know it.