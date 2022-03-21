Traditional businesses haven’t been taking Blockchain tech seriously…but thanks to Yuga Labs’ latest acquisition, that’s about to change.

Do you remember sitting at the kids’ table at family gatherings back in the day?

How great was that?!

You got to laugh with your cousins making fart noises with his armpit while the adults talked about boring things like politics, work, or worse…financial stuff!! YUCK!

Man, those were the days.

But then you turned 12 or 13 and started caring less about how Cousin Victor could blow spit bubbles and more about what was going on at the adults’ table.

You may have even tried to sit at the “big table,” hoping that your parents wouldn’t banish you to no-man’s-land where you felt more and more out of place–especially when the kid’s table was too low and you kept hitting your knees.

Unfortunately, it would be a few more years until you were invited to the adult’s table…so your choice was to eat with the kids or grab a TV tray and eat by yourself.

For the record, I opted to eat by myself. I like the company.

The Biggest Event In NFT History… So Far

By this point, you may be wondering what in the Sam Hill I’m talking about.

Well, right now, Blockchain technology like cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and DAO’s have been sitting at the kid’s table of the global business dinner. The “adults” simply haven’t seen them as anything but a bothersome brat… but that may soon change as Blockchain leans to hold its own in an adult conversation. Something just happened in the NFT world that may make traditional businesses notice Blockchain tech’s real potential.

It came in the form of the biggest deal in NFT history so far.

Last week, Yuga Labs, the creator of NFT giant Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), acquired the intellectual property of the CryptoPunks and Meebits NFT collections from fellow creator Larva Labs.

Why is this such a big deal?

Because this is Blockchain operating like a traditional business! This is an NFT company making a deal (reported to be worth more than $110 million) with another NFT company to acquire rights to their creation.

This is the sort of thing that happens DAILY with traditional business–and now it’s happening in the NFT world.

Think about it…

It’s not every day that two of the hottest companies in any industry come together to make a deal, let alone one in a new and explosive asset class–so this will most likely have implications on the wider NFT market.

Yuga Labs: The Next Step In Blockchain’s Evolution

This step shows the world that NFTs are starting to become more “professional.”

Right now, most NFT projects are small-scale, but Yuga is starting to act like a REAL professional company, making acquisitions and consolidating just like any “real world” company trying to take share in a growing market would.

By acquiring the CryptoPunks and Meebits, Yuga Labs now owns the largest and most culturally significant NFTs in their digital plane. Coupled with Yuga Lab’s expansion into the Metaverse–which included plans for virtual land sales, a gaming project, and more–they’re starting new revenue streams to increase their market value.

Yuga’s projecting revenue of $455 million this year, which is an increase of around 260% from 2021–and it’s looking to raise funds from VCs to reach a valuation of up to $5 billion.

That being said, raising VC capital is yet another sign that the NFT market is professionalizing.

This is all good news for the NFT world, but it’s also good news for Blockchain as a whole.

This is just one step closer to the adult’s table for the technology…

And it won’t be long before they’re not only sitting there but maybe even saying grace–and who knows, maybe they’ll be carving the ham before it’s all over!

“You cannot be a winner without maturity and consistency.” – Marco Silva