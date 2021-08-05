It has no transistors.

No wires.

And it needs no electricity.

Yet this new silicon micro-chip is about to drive mankind into a new era…

Elon Musk calls it “amazing.”

A former Apple CEO says “[it will] have a far bigger impact on humanity than the Internet”…

While one Harvard PhD says it could “[could] surpass the space, atomic and electronic revolutions in its significance.”

And here’s the most exciting part:

One small company has a patent on this new “bio-chip” – and you can take up an early position in their stock if you act right now…

>> Click here for the full story