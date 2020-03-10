Conquering the Market Starts Here ...
Welcome to the New Money & Markets Website
Greetings and welcome to the new and updated look here at MoneyandMarkets.com. It is an exciting day as we finally get to share what we've been working on for months behind the scenes in our efforts toward continual improvements that will provide you with a better...
Reliable ‘Buffett Indicator’ May Have Predicted This Market Crash
Last year marked some major gains in the stock market, but the "Buffett indicator" was flashing some warning signs early in 2020 that may be coming to fruition if you look at the ongoing sell-off occurring on Wall Street. The signal, named after Berkshire Hathaway's...
Trump Teases Coronavirus Tax Cuts, Admin Says Plan Is ‘Not There Right Now’
President Donald Trump again teased a potential payroll tax cut and other economic stimuli to help combat the coronavirus' impact on the economy and stock markets, but White House officials warned that any sort of solution may not be revealed for some time. “We are to...
Airline Industry Severely Threatened By Coronavirus
The threat of the coronavirus has been felt across various sectors, but none more severely than the airline industry. That impact is so great that some global carriers could shut down as a result. Demand for airline travel was already impacted in a big, negative way...
Daily Nuggets: Gold Dips as Policy Easing Hopes Buoy Equity Markets
Gold slid over 1% on Tuesday, after breaching the $1,700 ceiling in the previous session, as signs of global policy easing to cushion the economic impact from the virus epidemic eased some of the investors' concerns. Spot gold lost 1.3% to $1,656.50 an ounce by 2:11...
Gundlach: Markets ‘Have to Get Worse,’ and Fed Shouldn’t Save Them — Yet
DoubleLine Capital CEO Jeffrey Gundlach is worried about the current market turmoil — and he doesn't think the massive sell-off is even close to being over. "Things have to get worse — you don’t have a move like this end without disorder. It just never...
El-Erian: 6 Things to Remember as Markets Could Crater 30%
Allianz Chief Economic Adviser Mohamed El-Erian said this morning as stocks cratered that we might not even be close to the bottom yet, and markets could drop 30% before finding a bottom from last month's all-time record highs. “This is going to be treacherous for a...
Daily Nuggets: Gold Retreats Slightly as Investors Cover Margin Calls
Gold retreated from the $1,700 level touched briefly earlier on Monday, as investors sold the bullion to cover margin calls amid plummeting equities and energy markets, overshadowing the metal's safe-haven demand. Autocatalyst metal palladium, meanwhile, slid as much...
4 Tech Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
As investors look for ways to make regular income from their investments, Money and Markets shares our four tech dividend stocks to buy now. Making money in the stock market is certainly a feasible idea. Investors can do it by finding stocks they think are priced low...
How to Invest in Bonds — Another Way to Make Money
Most investors focus their money on the stock market, but there is another way to make money the Wall Street way — by investing in bonds. Bonds are similar to borrowing money, only the investor is the lender and the government or corporations are taking out the loan....
Closing Bell: Markets Rally to Close Another Volatile Day of Trading
Markets rallied, fell and then staged yet another furious rally to close the day's trading after President Donald Trump announced a potential tax cut to combat the coronavirus’ impact on the economy, plus more in today’s Closing Bell on Money & Markets. The Top...
Wall Street Wake-Up: Tuesday Morning’s Top News and Stocks to Watch
Market futures point to a Tuesday rebound following Monday’s record sell-off after President Donald Trump floats stimulus, plus stocks to watch today in the Money and Markets Wall Street Wake-Up. The Top Story The morning after all three U.S. indexes posted record...
Closing Bell: Dow Craters to Record Point Loss Amid Oil Price War
U.S. markets went through a virtual bloodletting Monday as stocks cratered throughout to record losses — including a 2,013-point fall for the Dow — plus more in today’s Closing Bell on Money and Markets. The Top Story Brutal might be a gross understatement when it...
What Is the Nasdaq and How Does It Work?
Of the major U.S. stock markets investors keep a close eye on each day, the Nasdaq has emerged as one of the biggest — but exactly what is the Nasdaq and how does it work? The Nasdaq was formed in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Details as a new way of...
Cramer’s Recession Watch: ‘Unprecedented’ Oil, Yield Collapse Worse Than ’07-’09
CNBC's Jim Cramer thinks the cratering stock market is in "uncharted waters" after oil prices and bond yields have collapsed, which in turn is signalling a recession in the near future. The 10-year Treasury yield hit a new record low of 0.31% early Monday morning...
Trading Halted After ‘Circuit Breaker’ Triggered as Stocks Crater
This is shaping up to be a brutal day on Wall Street, but at least the stock exchange has implemented some rules to help stop the bleeding — momentarily, at least — amid a deep sell-off. "It will be virtually impossible for the (S&P 500) to sustainably...
Ron Paul: Central Banking Is Socialism Rigged in Favor of the Elites
Last week, the Federal Reserve responded to Wall Street’s coronavirus panic with an “emergency” interest rate cut. This emergency cut failed to revive the stock market, leading to predictions that the Fed will again cut rates later this month. More rate cuts would...
Cramer ‘More Nervous’ About Virus After Emergency Rate Cut
The Federal Reserve performed a rare emergency interest rate cut Tuesday morning amid the coronavirus outbreak, and CNBC's Jim Cramer is now more worried than ever about the virus' impact on the economy. “The more important thing is that we need people to...
Fed Cuts Interest Rates 0.5% to Combat Coronavirus Correction
The Federal Reserve just announced an emergency interest rate cut of 0.5% in response to the growing economic uncertainty surrounding last week's coronavirus correction on U.S. stock markets. It is the first such emergency cut to its benchmark interest rate since the...
Bonner: Fed Will Try Curbing Coronavirus’ Affect on Economic Stability
Don’t they know; it’s the end of the world – Skeeter Davis RANCHO SANTANA, NICARAGUA — Wow… What a week last week was. Each hour the stock market was open last week cost investors $97 billion. By the end of the week the Dow was down 12%. It was its worst week since...
Bonner: Fake Money Kills Real Gains for Investors
RANCHO SANTANA, NICARAGUA — Getting ready for a cruise? Taking a plane? Going to a restaurant? Who is that coughing at the next table? He doesn’t look well. The C virus is now on the loose in the U.S., per CBS: Mr. Trump said the risk to Americans remained very low,...
Is Chasing the Highest Savings Rate Worth It?
Last year, Peter Hsiao learned about high-yield savings accounts from his friend, and within a week, he had opened one. His rate was above 2%. High-yield savings accounts pay interest rates far higher than the national average of 0.09% annual percentage yield. They’re...
Op-Ed: One Way to Fix Social Security? Make Millionaires Pay More
Some would say Social Security's funding is in crisis, and National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare CEO Max Richtman thinks it's time for wealthier Americans to contribute more. In his latest piece for his own organization, Richtman noted how...
How Retirement Savers Can Glide Through Market Turmoil
If you are close to retirement in the United States, chances are you do not have to worry about cashing out of the market as it gyrates wildly on coronavirus fears. Many retirement savers own target-date funds, which are professionally managed to glide over time from...
5 Biggest Money Regrets for Retirees
In a previous column, I detailed retirees’ biggest lifestyle regrets, such as not traveling more before their health gave out and not communicating clearly with a partner about what they hoped retirement would be like. Now we’ll cover the money moves retirees wish...
Should You Shift to a High-Yield Cash Management Account?
High-yield cash management accounts are popping up at brokerages nationwide, promising customers much better returns and higher insurance limits than they can get from traditional banks. The accounts are a twist on the sweep accounts brokerages have long offered their...
Changed Your Mind on Social Security? 2 Ways to Stop Benefits
You only get one chance to file for Social Security, so what happens when you don't get it right? You have a couple options, but its important to learn the limitations of each. Many factors go into deciding when to file for Social Security, and what age you choose to...
Recession Jitters? How to Tackle Your Finances in the Face of Downturn
Even just talk of a possible recession can trigger anxiety for anyone who associates it with the major economic downturn of a dozen years ago. But history doesn’t always repeat itself. “The financial crisis in 2008 was basically the second-worst recession ever after...