Welcome to the New Money & Markets Website

Greetings and welcome to the new and updated look here at MoneyandMarkets.com. It is an exciting day as we finally get to share what we've been working on for months behind the scenes in our efforts toward continual improvements that will provide you with a better...

Airline Industry Severely Threatened By Coronavirus

The threat of the coronavirus has been felt across various sectors, but none more severely than the airline industry. That impact is so great that some global carriers could shut down as a result. Demand for airline travel was already impacted in a big, negative way...

Daily Nuggets: Gold Dips as Policy Easing Hopes Buoy Equity Markets

Gold slid over 1% on Tuesday, after breaching the $1,700 ceiling in the previous session, as signs of global policy easing to cushion the economic impact from the virus epidemic eased some of the investors' concerns. Spot gold lost 1.3% to $1,656.50 an ounce by 2:11...

El-Erian: 6 Things to Remember as Markets Could Crater 30%

Allianz Chief Economic Adviser Mohamed El-Erian said this morning as stocks cratered that we might not even be close to the bottom yet, and markets could drop 30% before finding a bottom from last month's all-time record highs. “This is going to be treacherous for a...

4 Tech Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

As investors look for ways to make regular income from their investments, Money and Markets shares our four tech dividend stocks to buy now. Making money in the stock market is certainly a feasible idea. Investors can do it by finding stocks they think are priced low...

How to Invest in Bonds — Another Way to Make Money

Most investors focus their money on the stock market, but there is another way to make money the Wall Street way — by investing in bonds. Bonds are similar to borrowing money, only the investor is the lender and the government or corporations are taking out the loan....

Closing Bell: Dow Craters to Record Point Loss Amid Oil Price War

U.S. markets went through a virtual bloodletting Monday as stocks cratered throughout to record losses — including a 2,013-point fall for the Dow — plus more in today’s Closing Bell on Money and Markets. The Top Story Brutal might be a gross understatement when it...

What Is the Nasdaq and How Does It Work?

Of the major U.S. stock markets investors keep a close eye on each day, the Nasdaq has emerged as one of the biggest — but exactly what is the Nasdaq and how does it work? The Nasdaq was formed in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Details as a new way of...

Allianz Chief Economic Adviser Mohamed El-Erian said this morning as stocks cratered that we might not even be close to the bottom yet, and markets could drop 30% before finding a bottom from last month's all-time record highs. “This is going to be treacherous for a...

The threat of the coronavirus has been felt across various sectors, but none more severely than the airline industry. That impact is so great that some global carriers could shut down as a result. Demand for airline travel was already impacted in a big, negative way...

Ron Paul: Central Banking Is Socialism Rigged in Favor of the Elites

Last week, the Federal Reserve responded to Wall Street’s coronavirus panic with an “emergency” interest rate cut. This emergency cut failed to revive the stock market, leading to predictions that the Fed will again cut rates later this month. More rate cuts would...

Cramer ‘More Nervous’ About Virus After Emergency Rate Cut

The Federal Reserve performed a rare emergency interest rate cut Tuesday morning amid the coronavirus outbreak, and CNBC's Jim Cramer is now more worried than ever about the virus' impact on the economy. “The more important thing is that we need people to...

Fed Cuts Interest Rates 0.5% to Combat Coronavirus Correction

The Federal Reserve just announced an emergency interest rate cut of 0.5% in response to the growing economic uncertainty surrounding last week's coronavirus correction on U.S. stock markets. It is the first such emergency cut to its benchmark interest rate since the...

Bonner: Fake Money Kills Real Gains for Investors

RANCHO SANTANA, NICARAGUA — Getting ready for a cruise? Taking a plane? Going to a restaurant? Who is that coughing at the next table? He doesn’t look well. The C virus is now on the loose in the U.S., per CBS: Mr. Trump said the risk to Americans remained very low,...

Is Chasing the Highest Savings Rate Worth It?

Last year, Peter Hsiao learned about high-yield savings accounts from his friend, and within a week, he had opened one. His rate was above 2%. High-yield savings accounts pay interest rates far higher than the national average of 0.09% annual percentage yield. They’re...

Op-Ed: One Way to Fix Social Security? Make Millionaires Pay More

Some would say Social Security's funding is in crisis, and National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare CEO Max Richtman thinks it's time for wealthier Americans to contribute more. In his latest piece for his own organization, Richtman noted how...

How Retirement Savers Can Glide Through Market Turmoil

If you are close to retirement in the United States, chances are you do not have to worry about cashing out of the market as it gyrates wildly on coronavirus fears. Many retirement savers own target-date funds, which are professionally managed to glide over time from...

5 Biggest Money Regrets for Retirees

In a previous column, I detailed retirees’ biggest lifestyle regrets, such as not traveling more before their health gave out and not communicating clearly with a partner about what they hoped retirement would be like. Now we’ll cover the money moves retirees wish...

Should You Shift to a High-Yield Cash Management Account?

High-yield cash management accounts are popping up at brokerages nationwide, promising customers much better returns and higher insurance limits than they can get from traditional banks. The accounts are a twist on the sweep accounts brokerages have long offered their...

Changed Your Mind on Social Security? 2 Ways to Stop Benefits

You only get one chance to file for Social Security, so what happens when you don't get it right? You have a couple options, but its important to learn the limitations of each. Many factors go into deciding when to file for Social Security, and what age you choose to...

