If you’ve been paying attention to the market lately — you know that there’s been a huge tech sell off…

In fact, 40% of the stocks on the Nasdaq have dropped by more than half.

Of course, there’s many stocks that are rightfully down in the tech crash…

But there’s many great companies that are oversold.

It’s like after the tech crash of 2000 when you could snap up Amazon for $10 … Microsoft for $18 … and eBay for just $4!

That means you have the opportunity — right now — to get the best tech stocks of the future at prices you’ll probably never see again in your entire lifetime.

Former hedge fund manager Adam O’Dell believes he’s found the best example of a future giant of the stock market that’s currently way oversold.

This tiny Silicon Valley company is responsible for a stunning breakthrough in “biological engineering” that’s now set to reshape global industries worth a total of $64 trillion…

This technology is so revolutionary it’s poised to decimate Big Pharma’s obscene profits, could help in making many diseases obsolete, and hand the United States a strategy advantage in the next decade.

In fact, the U.S. government has a total of 10 agencies working on it … including DARPA — the military’s advanced technology program that invented the Internet…

And the world’s biggest billionaires are piling in too…

Elon Musk calls it “Amazing”…

Bill Gates just invested $429 Million into this secret technology…

And Mark Zuckerberg has also joined the party with a huge $3 Billion investment…

Yet shares of this tiny Silicon Valley company are currently available at an absolute bargain…

But Mr. O’Dell believes they can’t stay cheap for long.

HURRY: Watch Adam O’Dell Reveal Details On The #1 Bargain Stock for this Tech Sell-Off