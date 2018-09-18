Air Products and Chemicals Could Surge 15%

My team of traders point out that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD), a world-leading industrial gases company, just formed a golden cross.

A golden cross occurs with the 50-day moving average crosses above the 200-day moving average.

You can see this on the chart where the purple line crosses above the green line.

My team tells me that this golden cross could mean up to a 15% rise in the company’s share price over the coming months.

The last time the company formed a golden cross the share price rose as much as 28%.

APD had fiscal 2017 sales of $8.2 billion and is projected to see that number rise to $8.9 billion in 2018 and $9.6 billion in 2019.

Analyst consensus ratings for the company are positive. Currently 17 analysts rate the company a buy while five rate it a hold. The company has zero sell ratings.

Consider buying APD today.

