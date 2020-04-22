Thank you for your interest in using our SMS messaging services. It is our hope that this service provides you with an enjoyable experience. Outlined herein are terms and conditions related to the usage of our texting services. Please be sure to read them thoroughly.

AGORA Publishing Services provides, for your usage, an automated subscription-based text messaging service via SMS. Customers (you) may enroll at any time via our sign-up form, or when subscribing to the corresponding email list.

Participation

Open only to residents of the United States of America and Canada who are subscribed to participating carriers. You must be 18 years or older in order to participate in our SMS messaging services, or have the express permission of a parent/guardian (but in any case, pursuant to Title 15 U.S.C. 6501-6506 (the Children’s Online Privacy ProtectionAct of 1998), you must be at least 13 years old).

By signing up for our SMS Messaging Services, you affirm that you have explicitly and expressly agreed to be bound by the terms and conditions set forth herein, including (but not limited to), any terms incorporated by reference; and you are consenting to receive our messages electronically. If you do not consent to the terms set forth herein, and/or you do not wish to receive electronic messages, you must immediately cease using the services that you are receiving and contact us.

Your agreement to the terms of service authorizes us to deliver advertising messages using an auto-dialer; and, you acknowledge that your consent to these terms is not in any way required as a condition of making purchases from us or our affiliate companies (who include, but are not limited to: Agora, Inc., Publishing Services, Inc., Money Map Press, Agora Financial, Wall Street Daily, Sovereign Society, and Stansberry Research.)

You also agree that you are the account holder or have the express authorization to subscribe. For your records, you should print and/or store a copy of this agreement (as well as any other agreements or disclosures that are of import to you).

Participating Carriers

Our services are not available across all carriers. Please be sure that your carrier is listed before signing up. Cellular Carriers participating in our services are as follows:

Message frequency may vary based on your account. Message and Data rates may apply. Please consult with your carrier for further information regarding your rates applicable to your plan.

For our Canadian customers, standard Message and Date rates may apply. Please consult with your carrier for further information regarding rates applicable to your plan.

We will not be liable for any delays in the receipt of any SMS messages as delivery is subject to effective transmission from your network operator.

Opt-Out

At any time, you may opt-out of our SMS service by replying to any received message with any of the following words: STOP, END, QUIT, CANCEL, or UNSUBSCRIBE, or by texting any one of the previous words to 55980.

If you have any questions or concerns, you may text HELP to 55980. You can also reach out to our customer service representatives at 800–684-8471 or customerservice@banyanhill.com.For more information about help options available, please visit our Customer Service Page.

SMS Privacy Policy

Updated: March 8, 2016

Data Collection

Data obtained from you in connection with this SMS service may include your cellphone number, your carrier’s name, the date, time and content of your messages and other information you provide to us as part of this service. We may use this information to contact you and to provide the services you request from us.

Children Under the Age of 13

This site and all services associated with it, including its mobile applications, SMS Services, and tools, are not marketed to, and do not knowingly collect or maintain personal information from, children under the age of 13.

How We Use Your Information

Examples of how we may use your information include, but are not limited to:

Communicating with you. Provide the products or services you request. Marketing and promotional purposes. Process purchase, return or exchange transactions. Improve our Site and our Customer Relations. Enhance your overall experience across channels.

In order to accomplish these objectives, we may also combine information about you that we collect in our customer databases and through our site, including your use of mobile applications and other services

External Links

For your convenience, our site may contain links to outside websites. We are not responsible for the web practices of those sites, and accordingly expressly disclaim liability and responsibility for those links. Please view the respective privacy policies and terms of use provided on those sites if you have any questions about their web practices, which we have neither reviewed nor endorsed.

Privacy Policy Changes

As we continue to offer new and different types of content and services, we may modify our collection and use practices covered by this Policy. Should there be a material change to our information practices, it will be applied only to information collected on a go-forward basis, and we will update this privacy policy statement, as reflected by updating the date at the beginning of this Policy. For this reason, we encourage you to review this Policy statement each time you visit this Site.