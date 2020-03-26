As Chief Investment Strategist for Dent Research, Adam O’Dell has one purpose in mind: to find and bring to subscribers investment opportunities that return the maximum profit with minimum risk. He achieves this with his perfect blend of technical and fundamental analysis. Tactically, he does extensive back-testing and probability-based research. It’s the ultimate partner to the exhaustive research that Harry and Rodney do in the exciting realm of the new science of investing.

Adam has worked as a Prop Trader for a spot Forex firm. While there, he learned the fundamentals of trading in the world’s largest market. He excelled at trading the volatile currency markets by seeking out low-risk entry points for trades with high profit potential. Aiming to find the best opportunities across all asset classes, Adam expanded into the commodities, equities and futures markets.

An MBA graduate and Affiliate Member of the Market Technicians Association, Adam is a lifelong student of the markets. He is the Executive Editor of our hugely successful Green Zone Stocks and trading services, Cycle 9 Alert, Cannabis Paydays, and 10X Profits.