Vice President Mike Pence delivered a scathing rebuke of China during a speech Thursday, slamming Beijing for its predatory trade practices and what he and President Donald Trump have called midterm election meddling.

Pence went so far as to say “China wants a different American president” because it is tired of getting hammered by Trump’s tariffs in an effort to level the trading field. The U.S.’s trade deficit ballooned to $53.2 billion dollars for the month of August after record imports.

“Beijing is employing a whole-of-government approach, using political, economic and military tools, as well as propaganda, to advance its influence and benefit its interests in the United States,” Pence said Thursday in a speech the New York Times describes as portent of the “New Cold War.” “China is also applying this power in more proactive ways than ever before, to exert influence and interfere in the domestic policy and politics of our country.”

China responded, calling Pence’s accusations “unwarranted” and “hearsay,” “confusing right and wrong and creating something out of thin air.”

Beijing went on to say it is firmly opposed to the stance Pence and Trump have taken against it.

Per a release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China: