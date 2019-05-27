Fed Survey: 40% of Americans Can’t Afford $400 Emergency

Most U.S. households continue living paycheck to paycheck in an economy near a 50-year low regarding unemployment, according to the latest survey from the Fed.

The Fed’s 2018 report published Thursday on the economic well-being of U.S. households shows “most measures” of well-being and financial independence “were similar to, or slightly better than, those in 2017.” The improvement coincides with a decline in overall unemployment from 4.3% in 2017 to 3.9% in 2018.

Despite the downtick in unemployment, the survey also showed that about 40% of U.S. households would struggle to pay as little as $400 in a financial emergency. The percentage is slightly better than in 2017.

“Relatively small, unexpected expenses, such as a car repair or replacing a broken appliance, can be a hardship for many families without adequate savings,” the report reads. “When faced with a hypothetical expense of $400, 61% of adults in 2018 say they would cover it, using cash, savings, or a credit card paid off at the next statement.

“Among the remaining 4 in 10 adults who would have more difficulty covering such an expense, the most common approaches include carrying a balance on credit cards and borrowing from friends or family.”

The survey of 11,000 people was done in October and November of 2018, and shows a quarter of Americans don’t feel like they are doing “at least OK” financially, and the number was significantly higher among black and Hispanic Americans, at about one-third for both.

For people making less than $40,000 a year, the number rises to 44% of respondents who don’t feel they are doing well economically.