Two Jail Workers Expected to Be Charged Over Jeffrey Epstein Murder

Two federal jail workers who were on duty the night disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein allegedly committed suicide (wink, wink) in a Manhattan jail are expected to be charged today for their failure to check on and monitor him, according to a report in The New York Times.

“There’s culpability at the top. They always try to blame the lowest person on the totem pole.”

The arrests and subsequent charges will be the first to stem from a criminal inquiry into Epstein’s death. Original reports from New York City’s chief medical examiner said Epstein hanged himself while he was awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

The two jail workers immediately came under scrutiny because they were supposed to check on Epstein every 30 minutes. The guards reportedly fell asleep for hours and then falsified records in a cover-up.

Prison workers’ union official Jose Rojas told The Times that while he does not condone falsifying the records, the two prison staff members are nothing more than patsies in Epstein’s death. Missing rounds and falsifying records are generally treated as policy violations and not criminal matters, Rojas said.

“There’s culpability at the top,” Rojas told The Times, adding more fuel to the conspiracy theory fire. “They always try to blame the lowest person on the totem pole.”

The jail also was understaffed and the two workers being charged were working overtime. One of them had already worked several overtime shifts that week and the other was forced to work a 16-hour double shift the day and night of Epstein’s death.

Three weeks before his death, Epstein was found injured in his cell in what was then investigated as a suicide attempt. He was placed on suicide watch but by the time he died, he had been taken off and was supposed to have another inmate in the cell with him. According to Rojas, the prison allowed him to be held in his cell alone the day he died.

The two federal Bureau of Prisons employees will reportedly appear in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

Epstein pleaded not guilty and he was set to go on trial next year, facing up to 45 years in prison if convicted.