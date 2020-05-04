Masterclass Resources
Introduction
MODULE LENGTH: 4 minutes
CLICK HERE TO SEE ADDITIONAL MODULES BELOW
Welcome to Adam O’Dell’s Green Zone Stocks program! As you work through this course, you’ll learn about the inner workings of his top-performing, market-beating strategies… which have racked up three dozen triple digit winning trades over the last six years and achieved an 86% win rate on all his trades in 2017.
WHAT WILL I LEARN
- The “Hottest Sector” Strategy: The #1 secret to banking 86% returns per trade and clobbering the S&P 500. Most people settle for 19% returns (the 2017 return of the S&P 500). That’s a shame because you could make 4X that amount on each trade you make by following one simple rule.
- The “Green Zone” Algorithm: It removes the guesswork for when you should buy… sell… or hold… any stock.
- The “Flip-the-Switch” Market-Timing Strategy: It lets you profit from the market’s booms and busts. In 2017, the strategy delivered a 67% return by trading just two simple investments that delivered sky high returns most people completely ignore.
- The Right-Place/Right-Time Strategy: Take advantage of predictable patterns that occur every year in the market almost without fail. This strategy turned $100,000 into $485,368 over the last 16 years, compared to just $150,000 for the S&P 500.
- The “Buy-Hold-and-Preserve” Strategy: This puts the final nail in the coffin of Buy-and-Hold and could save you HALF of your wealth or more during the next market crash. This strategy would have kept you COMPLETELY OUT of the market for all of 2008, when unprepared investors lost upwards of 58%!
ADDITIONAL MODULES: 8 Lectures total
Module 1 - Winning the Unfair Game Against Wall Street (click to expand)
MODULE LENGTH: 25 minutes
According to DALBAR Research, from 2015 to 2017, the S&P 500 produced an annualized rate of return of 8.9%. But the average stock market mutual fund investor didn’t earn even close to that, taking in just 3.4% annualized. That means, they missed out on more than 61% of the market’s return!
So, in this first module, we’ll uncover why only a handful of investors succeed (to at least a moderate degree) while most well-intentioned investors fail and lose money.
But there is a better way, and in Module #1, we begin exploring it.
WHAT WILL I LEARN
- The first fundamental mistake people make when thinking about investing. Most people have a limited understanding of what their options are, so they end up playing by rules they don’t understand and that they can’t beat. The first thing to learn is that your financial future, retirement, and investment success has almost nothing to do with this one thing.
- The 3 main flaws with Wall Street’s buy-and-hold mantra. It’s possibly one of the most quoted pieces of advice in the investing world, but buy-and-hold has proved stunningly inefficient, if not outright dangerous, to most investors.
- The role luck plays in your investing success. You’ll be shocked to see that when you were born, when you start working, and when you start investing has a tremendous impact on the outcomes you experience.
Module 2 - The Power of Systematic Investing (click to expand)
MODULE LENGTH: 34 minutes
Even though Wall Street isn’t to blame for the underperformance of most investors, they are on the other side of a lot of your trades! So, in Module #2, you’ll discover exactly how you can win the so-called “David & Goliath” battle with Wall Street, using some of the same very strategies featured in the baseball movie Moneyball.
You’ll learn why a disciplined, systematic approach to investing can be the key to your success. And you’ll discover your first “systematic strategy” – a strategy that easily outshines buy-and-hold… and is far more realistic for you to follow.
You’ll also get a blueprint for taking on Wall Street.
WHAT WILL I LEARN?
- What exactly systematic investing is. Many people make the mistake of thinking that, with systematic investing, you’re giving up control. This couldn’t be further from the truth.
- An elegantly simple strategy that beats buy-and-hold hands down. Buy-and-hold is a bad idea, as you learned in Module #1… but one simple tweak and suddenly you have a very powerful strategy at your fingertips. It allows long-term investors to fully participate in the long-term returns that stocks have produced for decades, but protects you from the brunt of bear markets and financial crises.
- Why most people can’t make good investment decisions, and what you can do to change that. The wiring in our brains aren’t equipped to handle all the computations and judgements required of making a long string of good decisions. But there is a way to circumvent this unfortunate problem.
- What makes you the severely disadvantaged underdog in the investing game. The odds are stacked against you, not only by Wall Street, but by your own psychological make up. But that doesn’t mean you should just give up. Instead, you’ve got to learn to play the game differently.
- The one important criteria that all systemic investment strategies are based on. It’s something Warren Buffett has relied on to bring him his success over decades playing this game. And it’s something Cliff Asness, one of the smartest and most successful systemic investor in the institutional space, does religiously.
Module 3 - Maximizing Profits from Today’s Hottest Sectors and Stocks (click to expand)
MODULE LENGTH: 23 minutes
Discover the ins and outs of Adam’s “Hottest Sector” strategy. You’ll learn how you can more often be in the right place at the right time, how to capture the most profitable windows of opportunity in any asset, simply by committing to buying them only when they’re in the “green zone,” and how the trifecta of time-tested indicators work together to find the most lucrative opportunities available at any given time.
WHAT WILL I LEARN?
- The combination of strategies behind the system that produces 86% profits per trade. It’s a system that’s been running for more than six years now and that was built using back testing data from 16 years. Best of all, it’s easy to follow and once you’ve mastered this strategy, it’s possible for you to enjoy market-beating returns year after year without worrying about rising interest rates, what the Fed is doing, quarterly earnings season, new housing starts, the jobless rate, or any of the endless streams of financial news bombarding you daily.
- The revolutionary concept that most investors seem to ignore. The economy and markets are cyclical in nature, and you can use this knowledge to your advantage if you do it in the right way.
- How to adapt a time-tested principle to today’s fast paced markets. One of the hardest things to overcome when investing today is the volume of information thrown at you and the speed at which things change. The Hottest Sector strategy deals with both issues gracefully, putting you in the right place at the right time.
- The power of the green zone. Like a traffic light, the green zone lets you know when it’s the best time to invest in an opportunity. Understanding and using the green zone allows you to position yourself for annualized returns of 46% versus just 6.7% when not applying the algorithm.
- The only two things to care about when looking for stock market winners. Forget all the noise around you. Let the White House and President
Module 4 - How to Tame Your Emotions and Bank More Big Winners (click to expand)
MODULE LENGTH: 36 minutes
Unless managed, investor psychology and your emotions are your worst enemy when it comes to investing. In fact, they’re a major reason why most investors fail to have any measure of success in the markets.
In Module #4, you’ll learn about the three cognitive biases that often cause good, rational people to make bad investing decisions and the two things – just two – that you’ll need to become a successful investor.
WHAT WILL I LEARN?
- The main drivers of market price. They’re not what you’ve been taught they are. They’re not things like P/E ratios or supply and demand, interest rates, central banks, or presidents. Instead, there are just two main market drivers. And if you don’t understand them, they’ll control you!
- Three dangerous mental glitches and how to overcome them. These are, quite literally, the only reason everyday folds even have a fighting chance at making any money in the markets.
- The pitfalls of stock picking. A more profitable approach to investing involves NOT hunting down the next Amazon or Google or Facebook. You need to be doing something far better instead.
- How to overcome the damaging sequence of emotion and behaviors that plagues all investors. Stop this cycle and you’ll improve your investing success 10-fold.
Module 5 - Flipping the Switch for 51% Profits Per Year (click to expand)
MODULE LENGTH: 25 minutes
Here’s everything you need to know about the timeless and all-important strategy of market-timing.
Market timing gets a bad rap from the financial media, but that’s because they’re looking at it in the wrong way. Market timing is just another form of active investing, and when done right, can be an extremely powerful tool in your investing arsenal.
WHAT WILL I LEARN
- The modus operandi of an active trader and what sets them apart from passive investors. You’ll be surprised to learn the difference between the two… but once you grasp the difference, your view of investing will shift toward a more profitable one.
- Why it’s entirely possible to time the market. And the simple steps you need to take to do just that.
- The “Flip the Switch” strategy you can use to make 51% profits per year. This strategy empowers you to get in sync with the market’s major moves with just the flip of a switch.
- The blindingly simple question behind the “Flip the Switch” strategy. You’ll never believe it can be this easy.
- The two rules behind successfully timing the market. It’s as simple as going long defensive plays when the environment is right, and going long riskier assets when the situation changes.
Module 6 - Profiting from Bull Markets Anywhere in the World (click to expand)
MODULE LENGTH: 26 minutes
This is where the rubber meets the road. It’s one thing to have a small handful of proven investment strategies at your disposal. It’s another thing entirely to know how to use them.
That’s why, in Module #6, you’ll learn how to execute the strategies you’ve learned in the previous modules. Specifically, you’ll look at the best investment vehicles for implementing the systematic strategies you’ve learned to this point.
If you’re limiting yourself to just stocks, you’re missing out on a whole world of possibilities
WHAT WILL I LEARN?
- The best thing since sliced bread for investors. These investment vehicles are cheap, easy to trade, give you a one-stop-shop for diversified exposure to stocks, and they give you access to investment classes and opportunities outside of the stock market.
- What diversification really means and how you can truly achieve it. You’ve heard time and again that you must diversify your portfolio, but that easier said than done correctly. True diversification requires that you have access to an untapped part of the stock market (mostly untapped by American investors), and that you know how and when to add these elements to your portfolio.
- The two myths about a powerful investment vehicle. These myths have likely kept you from taking advantage of possibly one of the most powerful investment vehicles available to everyday investors.
- The three simple steps to take to accelerate your profits. When performed correctly, this investment vehicle boosts your potential profits while actually reducing your risk.
Module 7 - One Simple Step to Achieving True Financial Freedom (click to expand)
MODULE LENGTH: 7 minutes
Now it’s time to dream big. Whether you want to one day live in a tropical paradise, travel the world, or simply never again have to worry about money… you CAN do it!
Systematic investment can help you consistently generate market-beating returns, with less risk, by strategically identifying stock market sectors, stocks, and alternative investment vehicles that are poised to outperform.
WHAT WILL I LEARN?
- The secret to 90-day profits. This is considered the sweet spot in investing.
- The best 3-month period to buy each market sector. Knowing when a sector will be booming or busting is critical in helping you pick the most profitable investments to make.
- How to maximize profits. And this is simpler and less risky than you’ve been led to believe all your investing life.