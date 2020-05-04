MODULE LENGTH: 25 minutes

According to DALBAR Research, from 2015 to 2017, the S&P 500 produced an annualized rate of return of 8.9%. But the average stock market mutual fund investor didn’t earn even close to that, taking in just 3.4% annualized. That means, they missed out on more than 61% of the market’s return!

So, in this first module, we’ll uncover why only a handful of investors succeed (to at least a moderate degree) while most well-intentioned investors fail and lose money.

But there is a better way, and in Module #1, we begin exploring it.

WHAT WILL I LEARN