FREE, Unfiltered Insights from the #1 Rated Jobs Predictor on Bloomberg’s Terminal

Major Wall Street firms dominate the financial markets — but they still rely on outdated data and methodology to make some of their most important decisions.

As a result, these financial titans consistently miss the mark on key data points like jobs numbers. This happens so often that we take it for granted, too, with factual government data constantly surprising Wall Street.

Andrew Zatlin recognized this as an opportunity hiding in plain sight … He built a whole new forecasting system from the ground up, focusing on real-time data and pushing research technology to its limits.

His revolutionary new system predicts future jobs numbers with alarming accuracy, earning him the coveted #1 spot on the Bloomberg terminal’s long list of forecasters.

Andrew’s forecasts and insights have only been available to high-paying hedge fund clients and institutional investors.

Until now…

Moneyball Economics is a special 2X per week video broadcast directly from the desk of Andrew Zatlin.

Until recently, Andrew only shared this biweekly video update with a handful of industry insiders and colleagues — mostly top institutional investors and executives from the financial publishing industry.

Now, he’s making Moneyball Economics available to Money & Markets readers — for FREE!

As the name implies, these videos are all about a radical new approach to trading and investing — using advanced analytical tools and real-time data to keep up with today’s fast-growing economy.

Twice each week, you can look for a new issue covering a wide range of topics, from “Big Picture” economic trends to pinpointing opportunities in breakout sectors.

Andrew likes to send out these updates every Tuesday and Thursday, but that schedule is subject to change as different opportunities present themselves.

If you have any questions, comments, or suggestions, don’t hesitate to email my team at Moneyball@MoneyandMarkets.com. This is a two-way street, and we read every email you send.