Former Texas Republican and Libertarian Congressman Ron Paul addressed the recent comments by Donald Trump that the Fed is “crazy” with its rising interest rates in his weekly column on Monday, saying “he is right that ‘crazy’ is a good way to describe the Federal Reserve.”

Paul has been a frequent critic of the Fed over the years, so his assessment comes as no surprise. Paul wrote a book, “End the Fed,” in 2009, and it debuted at No. 6 on the New York Time’s best-seller list.

Per his latest column, Paul advocates for precious metals like gold and silver as the standard of currency because they retain their value, which means they “accurately convey the true value of goods and services.”

Government-created fiat currency, on the other hand, does not accurately convey the true price of money, which is the interest rate, Paul says.

If the interest rate reflects the manipulation of central bankers and not true market conditions, individuals will be unable to properly allocate resources between savings and current consumption. In contrast to market money, government-created fiat currency is anything but stable. Central banks constantly increase and decrease the money supply in an attempt to control the economy by controlling the interest rates. This causes individuals to misread market conditions, leading to a misallocation of resources. This can create an illusion of prosperity. But eventually reality catches up to the Federal Reserve-created fantasies. When that happens, there is a recession or worse, leading the Fed to start the whole boom-and-bust cycle over again. When central banks create money, those who first get the new money enjoy an increase in purchasing power before the new money causes a real increase in prices. Those who receive the money first are members of the banking and financial elite. By the time the new money reaches the middle class and working class, inflation has set in, so any gain in purchasing power is more than offset by the increase in inflation. Thus, central banking causes income inequality.

Since its creation in 1913, Paul argues, the Fed has caused the U.S. dollar to lose most of its value, punishing savers and rewarding those who pile up massive debt.