Investor Warning: Traditional Stock-Bond Correlation Disappeared in 2018

The traditional, time-tested relationship between stocks and bonds is breaking apart, which could spell trouble for investors holding Treasury bonds in hopes of softening the blow levied by sinking stock prices.

For the most part, the S&P 500 and the 10-year Treasury track each other closely and when equities are under pressure, bond prices rise, pushing yields down. But something along the way has changed.

Per MarketWatch:

“What is safe to say is that there is something driving equities lower, which is not impacting rates. Or there is something keeping long rates high, which is not impacting equities,” said Torsten Slok, chief international economist at Deutsche Bank, in a Wednesday note. The breakdown in the correlation between equities and rates has undercut the bond market’s status as a haven for fearful investors in a year in which few asset classes have eked out positive returns. What’s more, if traditional havens like U.S. government paper struggle to shield portfolios from a further selloff in equities it could mean investors will lack few reliable boltholes going forward. To show the recent regime shift, Slok compares the movements of the 10-year Treasury yield against percentage changes in the broad-market S&P 500 over the last five years, in the chart below. It shows the two hewed to each other closely until 2018, when they split.