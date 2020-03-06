It’s likely to be another topsy-turvy day on the markets, and here are some stocks to watch today in the Money and Markets Wall Street Wake-Up.

The Top Story

As Wall Street closes a turbulent week, stocks are set for another day of ups and downs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 969 points Thursday after a 1,000-point rebound Wednesday. The index started the week up 1,294 points before falling 786 points on Tuesday.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also suffered similar ups and downs during the week.

What it means: Rate cuts have done little to stabilize the markets as they appear more volatile than in past weeks. The 10-year Treasury yield dropped to 0.74% as investors continue to buy into safe havens.

Where things stand now: As of 8 a.m. Eastern time, Dow futures were down 2.8%. Nasdaq futures dropped 3.3% and S&P 500 futures were down 3% as markets are set to open with more losses today.

Stocks to Watch Today

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) — The biggest bank in the U.S. reported CEO Jamie Dimon is recovering from emergency heart surgery (see below for more). Its shares were trading down 4.1% early in the morning.

Costco Wholesale Corp. (Nasdaq: COST) — The membership-only wholesale retailer reported beating analysts’ expectations for both sales and earnings. Its shares lost more than 13% in the last week but it has started to recover those losses. Shares were down 1.4% early this morning.

Starbucks Corp. (Nasdaq: SBUX) — The American coffee company said its fiscal second-quarter sales will be negatively impacted by closing stores in China, due to the coronavirus. The company also said it was trimming earnings $0.15 to $0.18 per share. Starbucks’ stock slipped 2.8% in premarket trading.

In the News

Oil prices fell early Friday morning on news that Russia will not back any proposal by OPEC nations to further cut production.

Both Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate oil were down more than 4% after the report.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries representatives were scheduled to meet Friday. They will discuss trimming oil production by another 1.5 million barrels per day. However, a Russian official said it would not agree to the production cut.

Tesla Wins Approval to Sell Long Range Model 3 in China

Electric automaker Tesla Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA) has been approved to sell a longer-range Model 3 in China, according to the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The new vehicles will have a driving range of more than 372 miles before needing a recharge. The current Model 3 made in China has a range of 248 miles before recharging.

JP Morgan Says CEO Jamie Dimon Recovering From Emergency Heart Surgery

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon is recovering after having surgery to repair an acute aortic dissection, according to a company memo.

As Dimon recovers, the largest bank in the U.S. is being run by co-presidents Daniel Pinto and Gordon Smith.

“We have been working hand-in-hand with Jamie and the Board over the past two years to help lead our company,” Pinto and Smith said in the memo.

Dimon is reportedly “awake, alert and recovering well” from the procedure.

