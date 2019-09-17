The never-ending witch hunt for Donald Trump’s tax returns continues as the latest report shows the Manhattan District Attorney is subpoenaing the president’s accounting firm to release eight years of both personal and corporate income taxes.

The Trump tax returns subpoena was sent to his firm, Mazars USA, as part of an ongoing investigation by DA Cyrus Vance Jr.’s office into the president’s finances, according to CNBC.

The office of District Attorney Cyrus Vance sent the grand jury subpoena to Mazars USA last month as part of an ongoing investigation into issues surrounding hush money paid to Stormy Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford, and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who claim to have had affairs with Trump in the past. Trump has denied both allegations.

In response to the report, which originally broke in The New York Times, Mazars USA emailed a statement saying, “Mazars USA will respect the legal process and fully comply with its legal obligations.”

“We believe strongly in the ethical and professional rules and regulations that govern our industry, our work and our client interactions. As a matter of firm policy and professional rules we do not comment on the work we conduct for our clients,” the firm said.

Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, who is serving a three-year prison sentence in part for helping coordinate payoffs to the two women, has said he is cooperating with Vance in the investigation. Cohen paid $130,000 to Clifford, which Trump reimbursed him for. He also arranged a payment of $150,000 from American Media Inc., the publisher of The National Enquirer, to McDougal to silence her accusations against Trump.

Trump has famously denied access to his tax returns throughout his presidency, bucking the trend that every recent president has cooperated with after saying he would release them at a later date.

California recently took it to the next level and is trying to pass a law that would bar Trump from the presidential primary unless he releases his financial records.