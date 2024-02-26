You probably haven’t heard of Clarence L. Johnson.

But, Kelly — as he was known by most — was one of the greatest aeronautical innovators of the 20th century.

He founded Lockheed Martin’s famous aircraft prototyping division, Skunk Works®.

In the midst of World War II, the U.S. Army’s Tactical Service Command met with Lockheed Martin officials to develop a jet fighter that could counter Germany’s growing aerial threat.

A month later, Kelly’s hand-picked group of engineers developed the XP-80 Shooting Star jet fighter. When the Army gave the project the green light, Skunk Works® was born.

The Original P-80 Shooting Star Concept

Kelly and his team built the revolutionary XP-80 in 143 days — seven days ahead of schedule.

In its 80+ year history, Skunk Works® produced the SR-71 Blackbird — the fastest manned aircraft in the world — the F-117 Nighthawk — the first steal aircraft in history — and the F-22 fighter — the first 5th generation aircraft.

Skunk Works® has continued to push the boundaries in aeronautics because Kelly devised 14 rules by which the team would operate.

One of those rules also holds for investing — and it’s one Chief Investment Strategist Adam O’Dell used to create a new way to grow your portfolio profits.

Kelly’s 14 Rules and Investing

Many of Kelly’s 14 rules revolve around keeping things easy.

From project organization to using a small number of engineers on any one project, Kelly aimed to be efficient while ensuring projects were done in a timely fashion.

One familiar phrase characterized this concept: Keep it simple, stupid.

Kelly’s idea was to get results cheaper, sooner and better by using common sense to solve tough problems.

This idea is often forgotten in the world of investing.

That’s because we, as traders, can get bogged down with complexity in search of profits.

Find a simple set of rules of which to trade… and stick with it.

Take out the headlines, the emotions… the noise around trading, and keep it simple.

How Adam Keeps Trading Simple

There is a way to grow your portfolio profits… in just two days.

That’s right… two days.

Adam took the idea of keeping it simple and elevated it to new heights.

It involves placing a trade on Monday and getting out of the trade on Wednesday.

He even provides a weekly live session where he and I dive deeper into the strategy, show you the signals and take questions from you… on the spot.

With the simple directions Adam provides, you can complete these trades in less than five minutes, even if you’ve never traded before.

He’s found the best time to trade, and each week, he targets the positions with the best chance at profits during that trading window.

Following the system means all you have to do is press “buy” one day, then “sell” two days later.

It’s that simple.

I’ll mention that not every trade is a winner. No trading strategy produces a 100% win rate.

But, the beauty of Adam’s system is that, even if there’s a down trade, you’re out in just two days.

And since we trade every week, you can stack your profits from week to week.

In addition to being simple, Adam’s strategy is convenient and fun to take part in, and it has a growing community in his weekly live trade room.

This is a great time to get in on this simple, profit-making opportunity.

Bottom line: Kelly’s 14 rules centered around one concept: Keep it simple.

By following that, Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works® division has delivered some of the most innovative military aircraft in history.

Now, Adam has taken the complex world of investing and made it easy by following a simple set of rules to place two-day trades that anyone can make.

Toss in a weekly trade room that pulls the curtain back on the strategy, and you’ve got everything you need.

To get in on this simple philosophy,

Until next time…

Safe trading,

Matt Clark, CMSA®

Research Analyst, Money & Markets