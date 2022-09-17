Growing up in Kansas, my family didn’t have much money to spend on things like toys and games.

I didn’t do without, but my collection of toys was small in comparison to what kids have today.

And that got me thinking about potential opportunities to capitalize on this trend.

In today’s episode of The Stock Power Podcast, I share a 100-rated Power Stock with a strong lead in the toy market.



My New Experience With Toys

I’ve learned more about toys in the last 14 months than I ever knew before.

That’s because my first grandson was born last year.

My wife and I have spent a good amount of money on plush toys, toddler games and every other thing for a child you can think of.

He’s our first grandchild, so that’s what we’re supposed to do, right?

This week’s Power Stock is a company that designs and sells a wide range of children’s toys and games around the world:

It earns a “Strong Bullish” 100 out of 100 on our Stock Power Ratings system!

on our Stock Power Ratings system! The company increased quarterly sales by 96.2% in the most recent quarter.

Its stock is trading just 9.2% off its 52-week high.

See why this massive leader in the toy industry will continue to rise in the years to come.

Global Toy Market Will Grow From Here

Every parent and grandparent wants to make sure their child has everything they want.

That means toys galore:

This chart shows the revenue from the global toy market.

In 2017, we spent $28.9 billion on toys!

Statista expects that number to grow almost 120% to $63.6 billion by 2025.

This tells me there is a lot of strength in this market … and the time to get in is now.

In this episode of The Stock Power Podcast, I discuss this “Strong Bullish” U.S. toy company.

It earns a 100 overall rating!

Listen below to see why we expect it to beat the broader market by 3X over the next 12 months.

The Stock Power Podcast

