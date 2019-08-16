There’s a dilemma facing a lot of new retirees: After saving for so long, how much are you supposed to withdraw to maintain a steady income without burning through the nest egg too quickly?

While many withdrawal strategies exist, like the 4% rule, it can be tough figuring out which plan actually fits your living situation. The task can feel insurmountable when you have multiple streams of income, and you are faced with the question of how much to pull out of what account and when.

“If I went to you and said, ‘Hey, take out 4%,’ you’re scratching your head like, ‘OK, where do I withdraw from?’” Bill Meyer, founder and managing principal of Social Security Solutions, told CNBC.

Luckily, there are some new tools on the market that should make all the number-crunching feel a little less arduous.

Per CNBC:

Income Strategy

Meyer’s latest product, IncomeStrategy.com, aims to help individuals decide which accounts they should take money from, and when. It might sound like a simple dilemma, yet just one wrong decision can have catastrophic consequences, Meyer said. For example, one withdrawal from your Individual Retirement Account could impact both your Social Security taxes and what you pay for Medicare. “Just varying which account you draw down from can find tens of thousands of dollars more for someone,” Meyer said. That’s different from the sequence traditional firms typically use, which go for taxable accounts first, followed by tax-deferred and then Roth accounts. On average, managing a withdrawal sequence correctly can make someone’s money last for seven years longer, Meyer said.

Income Strategy also aims to set its product apart from competitors developing similar platforms through the level of detail it considers. Once a user has inputted all of their accounts, the site aims to make the process of withdrawals easy. A “Get Cash” button on the site allows you to input the amount you want to take out — say, $40,000 for the next three months — and you will be presented with a list of what you should sell. For a subscription fee of $20 per month, you execute those transactions yourself. For $50 per month, you get access to a higher level of service, where those transactions are done for you. There are also other perks, such as a mini call center with certified financial professionals available for advice or access to low-cost exchange-traded fund models. For $125, individuals can get a one-time advice session, which can be a general overview or just on Social Security claiming. IncomeStrategy.com, which officially began in January, is aimed specifically at consumers who may be reluctant to pay a professional adviser a 1% fee. “I want it to be an alternative to advisers,” Meyer said. “Advisers are great, but a lot of people don’t have advisers.”

Kindur