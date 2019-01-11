2019 Marks the Best Start for the Market in 13 Years

The first seven trading sessions of 2019 have been tremendous for investors. In fact, it’s the best start Wall Street has seen in 13 years (2006), which says a lot considering we’ve just seen the longest bull market run in history.

By market close Thursday, the Dow was up 2.89 percent on the year, its best first seven days since 2006, when DJIA stocks rose 3.04 percent.

The S&P 500 gave investors a 3.68 percent bump, down slightly from the 3.68 percent rise in 2006.

Likewise, the Nasdaq saw a 5.3 percent rise, the best since its 2006 returns hit 5.72 percent.

Thursday’s late-session rally came on the heels of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments on the health of the economy while also reaffirming the Fed’s cognizance of stresses on the stock market amid interest rate hikes. Powell said much the same last week, calming anxious investors in the face of December’s massive losses that looked like they would lead into a terrible start to 2019.

Of course, no one knows if the great start bodes well for the rest of the year.

