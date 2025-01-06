It’s time to get on the fast track to stock profits — with the five things you need to make money this week … in just five minutes.

Let’s get started!

2025: Year of the Moneyball Investor

“Moneyball” first revolutionized the sporting world back in 2002, when the down-and-out Oakland A’s rapidly transformed their losing team into division champs.

The strategy ditched a century of outdated metrics and concepts to value players based on statistics and real-time data — exclusively on each player’s ability to produce wins for the outmatched A’s. The result was a 20-game winning streak and one of the best seasons in franchise history.

And now, one of the world’s top economic forecasters is applying the same kind of strategy to investing…

Andrew Zatlin has developed his own kind of “Moneyball” strategy for investors. And it’s helped him rise to the top of Bloomberg Terminal’s rankings for most accurate jobs & payroll — earning the attention of numerous hedge fund clients.

Now, for the first time, Andrew will be sharing his unique insights in Moneyball Economics, a twice-weekly video update on the economy, investing and profits. And it’s FREE for Money & Markets Daily subscribers! (Click here to sign up now.)

For a preview of what to expect from Andrew in 2025, see below…

Moneyball Economics Preview: Bye, Bye AI in 2025?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has dominated our current bull market.

But Andrew had a word of warning for certain AI-related stocks in an edition of Moneyball Economics last week.

If you’re at all curious about what’s next for this mega trend, click here for a free preview of Andrew’s brand-new newsletter.

Key Dollar Index Drops

Maybe those tariffs President-elect Donald Trump has been threatening won’t be as sweeping as we think they are.

Well, currency traders are making that bet as the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dropped nearly 1%, and Treasury yields also fell Monday after a report suggesting Trump aides were looking at tariffs that only impact “critical imports.”

The dollar has benefitted from potential plans for Trump to issue sharp tariffs against imports from China, Canada and Mexico while hurting currencies like the Chinese yuan and the euro.

According to The Washington Post, Trump aides are exploring universal tariffs on certain sectors “deemed critical to national or economic security” that would be applied to every country.

However, the report did not include what those sectors might be.

Foxconn Earnings Boost Chip Stocks

The first full week of the new year is starting with a bang for global semiconductor stocks.

Why? Hon Hai Precision Industry, which does business as Foxconn internationally, reported a 15% year-over-year increase in its Q4 revenue on Monday.

As a result, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM) – the largest semiconductor manufacturer globally – jumped 3.5% in premarket trading.

Foxconn’s revenue bump was sparked by sales of its cloud and networking products, which include AI servers designed by chipmaker Nvidia Corp. (Nasdaq: NVDA). NVDA shares were up 2.6% in premarket trading,

AMD, Qualcomm and Broadcom also received premarket boosts on Monday.

Chip stocks are also receiving a boost from Microsoft Corp.’s (Nasdaq: MSFT) announcement late last week that it intends to invest $80 billion in 2025 on data centers supporting AI workloads.

Your Goals for 2025

Before the new year, we asked about your goals for 2025. And we want to thank everyone who let us know what they’re working toward. (You can still participate here if you’d like.)

There are three big things you all are striving to achieve:

Make more money.

Learn something new.

Live a healthier life.

We’ve got you covered on those first two points here in Money & Markets Daily. And while we aren’t a personal wellness newsletter, good financial health never hurts!

Stay tuned to Money & Markets Daily in 2025 to see how we’ll help you achieve your goals. We have many exciting plans for the months ahead…

And again, “Happy New Year!”

Safe trading,

Matt Clark, CMSA®

Chief Research Analyst, Money & Markets