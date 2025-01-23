If we can dream it, we can do it (eventually, at least).

You’ve probably already heard of Alan Turing, the brilliant British mathematician who helped crack the Enigma code to give the Allies a crucial advantage in World War II.

Turing’s wartime exploits were famously dramatized in 2014’s The Imitation Game. But in the years before the war, he was working on a separate but equally historic project … a theoretical model for a device called a “Turing machine.”

His machine only ever existed in the abstract, as an imagined reel of tape with a few simple commands printed at fixed intervals.

Despite its utter simplicity, the Turing machine is still capable of implementing any algorithm we’ll ever conceive.

I know it sounds bizarre.

But Turing’s “imaginary” machine became the foundation of modern computer science — effectively inventing the world’s first computer out of thin air, almost a decade before ENIAC, the world’s first general-purpose computer, came online.

Turing’s new idea spread like wildfire. First, it transformed academia. Then, it moved to the private sector, where capitalism did what it does best (iterative improvement after iterative improvement until you get to the iPhone 16).

Turing’s vision of a computer-powered future became the new North Star for society at large. America had once dreamt of its atomic future in the 1940s and ’50s, then quickly shifted to a semiconductor — and silicon-powered vision as early as the 1960s.

By then, Gordon Moore had published his initial findings on what would later be called “Moore’s Law,” which essentially told the world that “even if computers can’t do it now, they’ll be able to do it very soon.”

This is all thanks to the vision of one incredible dreamer who paved the way for generations of innovators to come.

But now, for the first time in history, America is going beyond Turing’s era of modern computing … and into a new realm called “Quantum.”

2025’s New Quantum Tech Horizon of Infinite Possibilities

Computer hardware has evolved at a lightspeed pace over the last generation.

But beyond dazzling specs and lightning-fast speed, today’s computers are still a pretty simple iteration of that bare-bones Turing machine first envisioned almost 90 years ago.

Despite all the hyperthreading, multi-core processors and DDR5 RAM, modern computers are still turning electrical impulses into 1s and 0s at their most basic level. And that method of computation inevitably takes time.

Quantum computing takes that process to the next level…

Without getting too nerdy about the details, quantum computers harness the power of quantum mechanics, using what are called ‘qubits’ instead of traditional computer ‘bits.’

These qubits are able to be read as 1 or 0, just like a standard (binary) bit. But qubits can also be read as a “superposition” of those two states, giving them infinitely more flexibility than modern computers.

The result? Raw speed.

Google’s new “Willow” quantum computer just completed a random circuit sample (RCS) benchmark test in just five minutes.

To solve the same problem with a modern supercomputer, you’ll need 10 septillion years (that’s a 10 with 25 zeroes behind it, a period of time far longer than the universe is expected to last).

That’s obviously a massive upgrade in speed.

However, Google’s VP of Engineering, Hartmut Neven, also stresses that quantum computers are outstanding for “modeling systems where quantum effects are important.”

Neven points out that quantum effects come up frequently in research, affecting everything from how drugs bind to cells to how batteries deplete over time. Quantum systems are inherently optimized to model and research these kinds of systems with ease.

Best of all? President Trump is a massive fan of the technology.

Back in December of 2018, Trump signed the Quantum Initiative Act into law. And now that he’s back in office, I’m expecting a wave of new investment to propel quantum into mega trend territory.

It’s too much for me to cover in detail here…

