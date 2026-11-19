Well, today’s the day.

By the time you read this, Anthropic (ANT) will be a public company.

And a lot is riding on its debut. A strong open will tell us the AI trade still has some gas left in the tank… or at the very least that the tech bull market is shifting from AI infrastructure providers to actual producers and users.

We’ll find out soon enough.

But let me be clear… I won’t be recommending Anthropic today.

That’s not a knock on the company. It’s just how my system works. My Green Zone Power Ratings system needs several months of trading data to produce a rating I’d stake my name on.

Right now, there’s simply not enough data to make an informed call.

But you can bet I’ll be watching today’s action.

Of course, it’s also Thursday. And that means it’s time to review the stocks that just crossed into “Bullish” territory, earning a Green Zone Power Rating of 60 or higher out of 100.

Let’s dive in, starting with the New Bulls from the S&P 500 Index…

S&P 500 New Bulls

The New Bulls list has had a distinctly defensive and “old school” bent over these past several weeks.

Many of the newly “Bullish” stocks have been in the consumer staples and other distinctly non-tech corners of the market.

And this week is no different…

Look at the top three companies…

Duke Energy (DUK) is an electric utility. Procter & Gamble (PG) makes staples like Tide detergent, Pampers diapers and Gillette razor blades. And Automatic Data Processing (ADP) handles payroll and employee benefits.

Further down the list, Republic Services (RSG) is a waste management company.

The closest to “tech stocks” on the list would be Motorola Solutions (MSI)… which, as a specialist in the two-way radio systems the police and firefighters use, isn’t exactly cutting-edge tech… and Veeva Systems (VEEV), a software maker who makes sales and marketing software for the pharmaceutical industry.

My system is sending a very clear message here. Right now, the best bang for your buck is in defensive and old-economy sectors.

So no matter how the Anthropic IPO plays out, the smart move is to put a good chunk of your portfolio into stocks well outside the tech sector.

New Bulls Outside the S&P 500

Now, let’s look at the newly “Bullish” stocks outside of the S&P 500…

I ran a screen for the top 20 stocks with the largest score increases over the past month, and this is what popped up:

It’s telling that Katapult Holdings (KPLT) sits at the top of the list.

Katapult specializes in rent-to-own deals and other non-prime financing for customers who struggle to get traditional credit.

You don’t need a PhD in economics to understand why alternative financing is booming. With inflation still high and many Americans really struggling to keep up, a rent-to-own arrangement may be their best option.

International utilities are also well represented on this list.

Northland Power (NPIFF) is a Canadian power producer with a portfolio of offshore wind, onshore renewables, natural gas and battery storage assets.

E.ON (EONGY) is a major German-headquartered energy company serving roughly 47 million customers across Europe.

Formed in 2000, it focuses on operating large-scale electricity and gas distribution networks, supplying power to homes and businesses, and building decentralized infrastructure such as solar panels, heat pumps, and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

CEZ (CZAVF) is the Czech Republic’s dominant power company. It owns nuclear and coal plants, a distribution grid and retail operations.

But not everything on the list is defensive.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT), a maker of premium ski and wakeboard boats, also made the cut.

As I’ve written all year, we’re living in a K-shaped economy. Higher-income and wealthier Americans have been better able to navigate the inflationary malaise and have been less affected (so far!) by AI-related job cuts.

They’ve also benefitted from the raging bull market of the past several years.

Boat sales have struggled somewhat as higher financing rates have crimped demand. We see this in MasterCraft’s “Neutral” growth factor rating of 53. But overall, the “boat buying” demographic is still alive and well, and MasterCraft rates as “Bullish” or “Strong Bullish” on its size, value and quality factors.

One last company I’d highlight is Portillo’s (PTLO), a Chicago-based fast-casual chain selling hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and burgers.

Portillo’s has been in business since the 1960s but went public in 2021.

Let’s just say its timing could have been better…

The company went public just in time for the 2022 bear market to strike. It also expanded too quickly outside of its core Chicagoland market, which hurt its margins.

The stock has spent most of its five years as a public company in free fall, and the shares are now 75% below their IPO price.

Well, things are looking up…

The company decided to close some of its non-core restaurants and focus on profitability over raw growth.

Shares are up 40% this year, and have nearly doubled since late September. The shares rate a “Bullish” 65 and 63 on their growth and value factors, respectively.

To good profits,



Adam O’Dell

Editor, What My System Says Today