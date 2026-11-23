Money & Markets is committed to accuracy. When we get something wrong, we fix it promptly and tell readers what we changed.

How to report an error

If you think something we published is inaccurate, email feedback@moneyandmarkets.com. Include the article’s headline or link and what you believe is wrong. Our editorial team reviews every report.

How we correct errors

When we confirm a factual error in an article, such as a wrong figure, date, name or quote, we correct the article and add a dated note explaining what was changed. For example:

Correction, [date]: An earlier version of this article misstated Company X’s third-quarter revenue. It was $4.2 billion, not $42 billion.

Correction notes appear at the [top/bottom] of the article and stay there permanently.

Clarifications and updates

If an article is accurate but could be misunderstood, we may add a clarification note. If new information emerges after publication, we may update the article and add a dated “Update” note.

What doesn’t get a note

We fix minor typos, spelling and formatting without adding a note, as long as the fix doesn’t change the meaning.

Ratings and market data

Our Green Zone Power Ratings and market data update automatically as new data comes in. Those routine changes aren’t corrections. If we find an error in how a rating or data point was calculated or presented, we’ll correct it under this policy.

Email newsletters and alerts

If we find a material error in an email newsletter or trade alert, we’ll send a correction to the affected readers in a follow-up alert.