In this edition of The Bull & The Bear podcast, Adam Charles and I look into three stocks to buy now: Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE: WLKP), Hawkins Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN) and TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE: TPVG).

Last week, Adam O'Dell, Charles Sizemore and I gave you three strong buy recommendations in the weekend edition of The Bull & The Bear podcast.

The response from our viewers and listeners was tremendous, leading us to find three more exciting buys for your portfolio this week.

We’re broadening our horizons because our system reveals winning stocks in all corners of the market.

We each have one stock we believe you should buy right now. These picks are from three very different sectors of the market.

3 Stocks to Buy

1. Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE: WLKP)

Adam, our chief investment strategist, is going with Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE: WLKP ), a company that operates ethylene production facilities in the U.S. Those facilities convert ethane into ethylene, which can be used as an anesthetic, in metal fabrication and rubber and plastics.

2. Hawkins Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN)

Charles, editor of Green Zone Fortunes, has picked Hawkins Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN ), a company that produces chemicals for the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical and plating industries.

3. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE: TPVG)

I am going with TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE: TPVG ). It’s a business development company that invests in businesses during their growth stages. The BDC also provides debt financing to venture growth companies.

