‘Father of 401(k)’ Wants Small Business Workers Saving for Retirement

Ted Brenna, the “father of the 401(k),” is always working on getting more Americans access to the valuable retirement savings plan. His newest target is employees involved with small businesses.

Larger corporations have embraced the 401(k) plan, but many U.S. workers still don’t have access to a contribution plan. According to data from the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics in March 2018, 36% of private sector workers are without access.

Brenna, author of five books including “401(k) for Dummies,” has some ideas that could help some of those people, though. He provides a breakdown of 401(k)’s history, and how small businesses can help their employees plan for retirement in a recent interview, per CNBC:

How did you come up with the idea of a 401(k)?

The myth is that I uncovered a hidden paragraph buried in the Internal Revenue Code, but that isn’t correct. My contribution was adding employer matching contributions and pre-tax employee contributions even though the enabling legislation didn’t provide for either. Successfully getting this to market was another huge challenge, because employees saving for retirement wasn’t an accepted thing at that time.

What’s the biggest takeaway from your years of working with 401(k)s?

I’ve learned the greatest benefit of a 401(k) is that it turns spenders into savers by making saving the first priority.

That, then, is why it’s important that employees have the opportunity to save via payroll deduction through their employers.

Many Americans still don’t have access, with many small businesses not offering retirement plans. Why is that?

Small employers believe the 401(k) is too complex and expensive — and it is. They aren’t aware there are, in fact, better alternatives available to them. There is limited information. It is not easy for them to find out what is available.