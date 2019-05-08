5 Reasons a US-China Trade Deal Is Around the Corner

Thanks to the U.S.-China trade war, the stock market and almost everyone with money invested in it right now are taking a beating.

Through Tuesday (the single worst day for the market since January) of this week, the S&P 500 and Dow are both down 2%, and the Nasdaq 2.5%, and everyone is wondering when the U.S. will have a new trade deal with China, and what will happen when tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods raise from 10% to 25% on Friday.

After four months of relative calm, U.S. President Donald Trump stirred things up with tweets Sunday and Monday, and then Tuesday said the reason China is attempting to renegotiate is because of the prospects, or “sincere HOPE” that Trump won’t be the president by the time 2021 rolls around.

“The reason for the China pullback & attempted renegotiation of the Trade Deal is the sincere HOPE that they will be able to ‘negotiate’ with Joe Biden or one of the very weak Democrats, and thereby continue to ripoff the United States (($500 Billion a year)) for years to come,” Trump said in a pair of tweets. “Guess what, that’s not going to happen! China has just informed us that they (Vice-Premier) are now coming to the U.S. to make a deal. We’ll see, but I am very happy with over $100 Billion a year in Tariffs filling U.S. coffers…great for U.S., not good for China!”

Aside from the fact that tariffs lead to higher prices for consumers in the U.S. (which is neither good nor “great for U.S.,” as Trump claims), Bank of America says a resolution to the trade fight is likely just around the corner.

BofA Analyst David Woo says Trump is merely ramping up the stakes of the deal to bolster his 2020 reelection chances and provide an economic boost to the U.S.

As was noted here on Money & Markets on Tuesday:

“One cannot but sense that Mr. Trump is playing us a little,” Markets.com chief market analyst Neil Wilson told Markets Insider. “He may well be making a deal seem further away in order to make the achievement seem all the more impressive when it comes.”

And BofA’s Woo agrees that Trump’s latest actions won’t spell disaster when it comes to the U.S.-China trade war. Here are five reasons Bank of America thinks the trade war could end as soon as this weekend, via Business Insider: