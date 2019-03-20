Morgan Stanley Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson has been warning about an earnings recession all year long, bucking Wall Street’s consensus profit-growth estimate of 5.1 percent.

Wilson says optimism and the confidence of investors is being fueled by a flawed comparison to an earnings recession just a couple of years ago.

From the second quarter of 2015 through Q2 of 2016, S&P 500 earnings dipped into negative territory. Investors at that time faced a few downturns, but nothing major enough to send them running for the hills. In fact, the market rose the entire time.

But that’s fool’s gold, Wilson says, because there isn’t enough economic growth to get stocks out the hole this time.

“Fundamentally we retain a defensive bias and think that stock-sector selection are more fertile grounds for returns,” Wilson said.

Here are eight key differences why this earnings recession is unlike the one from 2015-16 and will be worse for investors, per Business Insider: