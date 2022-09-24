Experts traced the first commercial exploration of coal in the U.S. to Virginia in 1701.

It was (and still is) used as fuel to generate electricity.

The heat from burning coal converts water into high-pressure steam.

This steam drives a turbine to generate electricity.

In today’s episode of The Stock Power Podcast, I share a 98-rated Power Stock that uses coal, but not in the way you might think.



Coal Used for More Than Power

When you think of uses for coal, electricity comes to mind.

But coal has more uses than you may think.

Metallurgical coal is a more scarce, special coal that produces coke, the primary carbon source used when making steel.

This week’s Power Stock is a company that produces this special coal for steel companies around the world:

It earns a “Strong Bullish” 98 out of 100 on our Stock Power Ratings system!

on our Stock Power Ratings system! The company increased quarterly sales by 43.5% in the most recent quarter.

Its stock comes with a 1.14% dividend yield.

See why this leader in the coal mining industry will continue to rise in the years to come.

Steel Market Fuels Coal Demand

Building construction accounts for more than half of all steel produced worldwide.

And the market for structural steel is expanding at a rapid pace:

This chart shows the growth of the structural steel market worldwide.

In 2019, the market was worth $290.7 billion.

Global Market Insights expect that number to grow 73.3% by 2026!

This tells me there will be massive demand for steel production.

And that’s fantastic news for the "Strong Bullish" metallurgical coal company I discuss in this episode of The Stock Power Podcast.

It earns a 98 overall rating!

Listen below to see why we expect it to beat the broader market by 3X over the next 12 months.

The Stock Power Podcast

Led by Adam O'Dell and a team of finance journalists, traders and experts, Money & Markets gives you the information you need to make money in any market.

You can listen to The Stock Power Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Google Podcasts. Make sure to subscribe and leave us a review.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos, including my weekly Marijuana Market Update.

Have something you want us to talk about? Email Feedback@MoneyandMarkets.com and give us your thoughts.

Check out MoneyandMarkets.com and sign up for our free newsletters that deliver you the guidance you need to make money — no matter what the market throws at you.

Also, follow me on Twitter.

Safe trading,

Matt Clark, CMSA®

Research Analyst, Money & Markets

Matt Clark is the research analyst for Money & Markets. He’s the host of our podcast, The Stock Power Podcast, as well as the Marijuana Market Update. He’s also a certified Capital Markets and Securities Analyst through the Corporate Finance Institute. Before joining the team, he spent 25 years as an investigative journalist and editor — covering everything from politics to business.